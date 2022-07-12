Internet Users Care More about Jill Biden’s Taco Comparison than Jan. 6 Coverage

The ongoing Jan. 6 hearings have nothing on Dr. Jill Biden.

A Google Trends search showed that while hardly anyone searched for Jan. 6 on Monday — despite the continuous wall-to-wall coverage on the news networks — many people were searching for the First Lady.

Here is a Google Trends comparison for searches over the last day on the topics of January 6 (blue) and Jill Biden (red). Happy Taco Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/uPNTVMx7tp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2022

The spike in interest for Jill came after she awkwardly compared Hispanic people to — well — tacos.

Advice: don’t do that.

“[UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre] helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” Jill said during a speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

We cannot blame the Google searchers because Jill comparing Hispanics to food certainly is more eye-opening than the hearings.

Despite the interest in her comment, the news networks spent most of Monday evening and Tuesday morning discussing Donald Trump, Jan. 6, and Steve Bannon. In fact, ABC News is burying the story entirely.

According to News Busters, ABC placed the JillGate on its overnight shows, World News Now (airing in some markets from 2:00 to 4:00 a.m. on the East Coast) and America This Morning (airing for roughly 30 minutes in the 4:00 a.m. hour). GMA made no mention of the taco comparison, for some reason.

Serving the American people, no doubt.

It sucks to see a struggling news network miss such a handout. Covering Jill Biden was a ticket out of irrelevancy. Unfortunately, ABC News could not bring itself to talk about tacos and the First Lady when Trump is still lurking and living.

Who would have thought Jill Biden’s thoughts on tacos would be the one to keep the internet amusing?