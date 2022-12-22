Internet Finds Viral Fan Who Didn’t Lose His Cool; Bob Kraft Invites Him To Another Patriots Game

One Patriots fan is getting rewarded after keeping cool while getting a faceful of obnoxious Raiders fan.

It happened after the Patriots stunning loss on the final play of the game, with what was on the verge of becoming Week 15’s fourth game to go to overtime.

From the sound of it, the woman in the video wasn’t the most gracious host to the guy who had the gall to cheer for his team in “her” stadium.

When the now infamous botched lateral happened, she laid into him.

That woman was such a scumbag she needed a hold-back guy.

What you saw in the video was a herculean show of restraint for the Patriots fan, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

Internet sleuths — who sometimes wind up doing way more harm than good — tried to identify the Patriots fan.

However, eventually, he came forward. As it turns out his name is Jerry Edmond.

Edmond’s tweet in which he identified himself garnered more than 200,000 likes on Twitter. Ticket outlet Tick Pick responded to Edmond and offered to get him tickets to any NFL game he’d like.

That’s a heck of an offer, but Edmond had an even better one coming his way. The Patriots announced that owner Robert Kraft had gotten in touch, personally calling him on Wednesday. Kraft invited Edmond to Foxborough this weekend as the Patriots host the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to going to the game, Edmond is also getting a custom Patriots jersey and field passes to watch warm-ups.

See what happens if you keep your cool in a wildly frustrating situation.

As for that obnoxious Raiders fan… I don’t think anyone will be rolling out the red carpet for her anytime soon.

