Instagram Star Emily Elizabeth Invades Iceland, Broncos Fans Are Turning On Russ & Buy Neyland Stadium Turf on eBay

Hey Millenials, here’s your big chance to show the Baby Boomers what you’ve been up to

I believe it was Millenial Griff who suggested a Millenial Week where Screencaps Millenials stand up to the Baby Boomer powers around here who think you’re completely lazy moochers who refuse to grow up.

Screencaps Millenial Week (Nov. 7-11) will be your chance to shine. Maybe you’ve restored a car. Maybe you taught yourself woodworking by watching YouTube videos. Perhaps you built a company from the ground up while Baby Boomers were off eating grouper sandwiches & drinking happy-hour beers at their Florida retirement restaurants.

The Baby Boomers firmly believe the country will implode once Millenials get their hands on the controls. Prove them wrong. Brag on yourselves for a minute.

Us Gen Xers will just be sitting here enjoying the battle between the two groups. Let’s see how this plays out.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

I’m now on the hunt for the craziest Halloween decorations America has to offer

Last night, the family, and the dog piled into the grocery-getter to go see a Halloween display I’d seen on Facebook. I needed to see it with my own two eyes and it didn’t disappoint. My wife was left in disbelief over the size of the yard (small) vs. how many skeletons and skulls the owner was able to stuff onto that tiny property. She was stumbling over her words trying to figure out how he/she must work from the inside of the yard out because it’s impossible to walk around all the skeletons.

My big question: Where does he/she store this stuff during the offseason? There’s no way all of this goes into their house. The photo you’re seeing doesn’t include the 500 or more objects to the left side of the house. There has to be a storage unit for all of this.

And I’m told those massive skeletons aren’t cheap. The owner must’ve had 10 of those giants.

South Toledo checking in. Taking this down to put up Christmas decorations must be fun. pic.twitter.com/QUWBbGxi2a — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 17, 2022

Here’s what I wasn’t expecting after posting the photo on social media: You guys perked up in a big way.

“Absolutely love this energy,” OutKick producer Hayley Caronia told me via Instagram.

I had an old friend pointing out other displays I need to check out. I had people in Florida (of course!) who said there are Halloween displays I need to see down there.

I’m all for it. If you guys have a Halloween display that needs to be recognized for its greatness, take a photo and send it in. Show off what’s going on in your community. Share what you’re seeing. Help others find these places.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Or send pics and tips on social media.

• Warren M. in Florida writes:

Thank you for all that you do for Screencaps! I’ve been reading since close to day 1 in 2020.

I have lived in Florida forever, and if I’ve learned anything, we go crazy with Holiday decorations because we have no seasons.

This house is in Wellington, FL, and is my mom’s old co-worker’s place. He goes crazy at Christmas, too.

I still need to send a bigger email.

Again thanks for giving Real America a voice.

• Dana B. in Indiana writes:

What does $400 buy in Halloween decorations? Local family shows us.

Yes, the giant, 12-foot skeleton was 400 smackers! It was worth it to them. They spent over $1000 on fireworks for 4th of July shindig.

Paigeviews hate is out of control

In my Monday report on Paige Spiranac, I reported on how she’s signaling the trolls and body shamers have taken their toll to the point where she’s changing up her content and it sounds like she’s going to expand out of the golf-influencing world.

• Jon C. writes:

Checking in again from the capital of woke. I was just checking outkick while watching russel Wilson throw turds all over the field. What happened to this guy? I guess when you don’t give your teammates your phone number you’ve changed.

I saw the hate Paige was getting and that why I had to send this. Paige is an absolute smoke show. If you’re hating on her you might not like women. Unlike hildee she doesn’t look like a cartoon and I’m positive she’s not a midget. Hildee? Hard to say but I’m leaning towards midget. Anyway love Paige keep that smoke show front and center.

Random laughing, tats and Bama-Tennessee

• Indy Daryl is back after his adventure into Wisconsin:

Happy Monday! Some random thoughts:

Does anyone else get really, really bored while on a cross-country road trip, and just start laughing at stupid, silly things? There we were driving home from Wisconsin last Friday when the odometer passed a very insignificant milestone, but I couldn’t stop giggling because it reminded me of 4th grade and the dumb stuff boys come up with on calculators. Tattoos – I have 5, want more, but damn they are expensive. 4 are religious in nature, but my favorite (pictured below, on my left forearm) comes from one of my first backpacking trips. Due to some travel delays our first day of hiking was postponed. So what did my buddy and I do? We made it to our second campsite the next day. 16 miles of hiking over canyon walls, through a creek bed, and an incredible amount of sand, we made it to Salt Creek Canyon #4. The tattoo is based on a picture I took from the sunset that night (obviously we didn’t have a fire in the middle of the desert, artistic liberties were taken). Reminds me how much I enjoy being outdoors! Damn if Tenn vs Bama wasn’t the most fun I have had watching football in the last five years. Even my two older kids (who I forced to watch the ending before resuming our trek through the extended editions of The Lord of the Rings) were nervous and rooting away for the volunteers! Live sports, when something as epic as that game happens, cannot be beaten!

Hope everyone had a great day back!

The Vols helmet in Arizona

• Keith W. writes:

What an incredible weekend of college football obviously highlighted by the Tennessee/Alabama game – great content on the game and aftermath on Screencaps today!

A couple of years ago I picked up this sweet vintage Vols mini helmet at a local yard sale (Phoenix, AZ area). From what I can tell it’s from the mid to late 90s – right in the Tee Martin and Peyton Manning era. I figure now more than ever it would be a highly sought after item by any Vols fan. I would like to give it to Clay as an appreciation for his hard work and efforts in bringing a level head, logic, and critical opposing view during Covid. His steadfastness (as well as many others) really helped provide the antidote to the real virus (the insanity that overcame society). I’ve tried contacting him via twitter to see if he’s interested or has a p.o. box that I could mail it to, but that’s obviously a long shot in getting a response, if he even cares or would even want it for his desk. Plus I’m sure he just doesn’t give out an address to any old random person.

If not Clay, maybe another screencaps reader that is a huge vols fan would be interested in it? I think it is awesome except I’m not a Vol, I’m sure someone would want it these days.

Keith, I don’t have Clay’s address. Perhaps there’s a Vols parent out there who has a deserving Vols kid.

2023 will be difficult

• Resident financial analyst Mark W., who has been warning us of the food price crisis that’s coming, writes:

Interesting article, and I think it points out that 2023 will be difficult for all of us. Michael Snyder wrote the article.

http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/the-food-crisis-of-2023-is-going-to-be-far-worse-than-most-people-would-dare-to-imagine

Hero

• Mike B. in Wisconsin, who says he’s not a VP of Sales, writes:

Rob N. from Panama City is my new hero. Getting suspended from Nextdoor for “hooker in a rolled up carpet”….legendary! That is all. keep up the good work.

PS. Watching my Browns find new ways to lose is getting painful.

Numbers from :

Tonight marks the only time in the last 30 years there were 4+ punts and no first downs in overtime of an NFL game. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 18, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Guardians staying loose by tossing around the football…with Yankees fans. pic.twitter.com/TsqpBs1QAo — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) October 17, 2022

James Naismith is most known as the inventor of basketball, as well as the namesake for @Hoophall.



However, #OTD in 1891, Naismith made a notable contribution to football, inventing the first known football helmet in history. pic.twitter.com/K9ubOwkfyd — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 17, 2022

“Change of plans somebody just got tazed” pic.twitter.com/pSCqDtE4RR — H 🍊 (@sawurwife20) October 17, 2022

Wow! The power of #VolNation shows up once again! Thanks to everyone who supported! #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/AxcJYNGZov — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) October 18, 2022

Fight in the stands… I repeat, fight in the stands at the Battle of I-25



Come on y'all enjoy the football and the fact your Aggies are up pic.twitter.com/Ib6G0SXEa8 — Rachel Phillips KVIA (@Rachel_KVIA) October 16, 2022

Caleb Plant KOs Anthony Dirrell with a huge left hook 😱 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/31nv2CRgjQ — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 16, 2022

Caleb Plant’s tshirts deserve to be talked about after that KO 🥶 pic.twitter.com/9qil7WpwWf — Pup (@Modestpup) October 16, 2022

DYLAN LARKIN, WHAT A PLAY TO SAVE THE GAME! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/MNhwNav5aB — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 18, 2022

Dylan Larkin with the play of the season to save the game on an open net for the swings to tie it right after 🔥🔥🔥 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/RME5UQGNQY — Mike Solano (@Solano66) October 18, 2022

MUST-SEE VIDEO: Dylan Larkin prevented an empty-net Kings goal, sliding cleanly to stop it.



The Red Wings scored seconds later to send the game to OT.



Video: @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/Zrsykh8U3z — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 18, 2022

Obama looks like every other man dragged out to an unnecessary dinner by his wife.



Most relatable he’s ever been. https://t.co/wLcRkB34vG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 17, 2022

Innocent Until Proven Guilty….



…but this isn't the first time I've seen this guy in the crime blotter, so he's most likely guilty. https://t.co/3prAY6cLMF — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 17, 2022

To protect consumers from wasting their paycheck on junk, Louisville CBP continues to intercept counterfeit jewelry criminals would offer to you at a “discount price”. CBP seized counterfeit Cartier bracelets & rings & Hermes bracelets, that would’ve been worth $1.31M if real. pic.twitter.com/3L0SCAwdM7 — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) October 17, 2022

This mountain climber fighting off this bear is WILD!!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/1XEohWioaP — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 17, 2022

Sold: MGA-Style Cargo Trailer for Charity for $3,300. https://t.co/DjbWBm5okx pic.twitter.com/AhMRQ9YReU — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) October 17, 2022

Sold: 1987 Freightliner Unimog FLU419 for $39,999. https://t.co/wSAJPgemZH pic.twitter.com/VUmryrbNBy — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) October 17, 2022

Israeli company is introducing 3D printed "plant meat" as the "future of food…" Ingredients: Water, wheat protein, soy protein, potato protein, refined vegetable oils, corn starch, wheat starch, wheat flour…

Just add BBQ sauce! pic.twitter.com/QIVI9xxmRe — Alan Watson (@DietHeartNews) October 16, 2022