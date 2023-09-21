Instagram Star Emily Elizabeth Finishes Summer Strong, Buy SEC-Themed Glocks & A BYU Pilot Draws ‘Beat Kansas’ In The Sky

Videos by OutKick

I’m either taking crazy pills or last night I really heard Mike Veeck apologizing to the gays and trans in a new Netflix documentary for coming up with the ‘Disco Sucks’ promotion in 1979

Am I nuts or did I actually hear that last night while watching “The Saint of Second Chances,” the new Netflix documentary on the life and times of Mike Veeck?

While talking about his role in creating the “Disco Sucks” night, Veeck addresses how the night spiraled out of control, and then all of a sudden the executive producer cuts to modern-day gays, and I believe a trans activist, saying how hurtful it was for Veeck to hold a “Disco sucks” night because it was their music.

I’m not shitting you guys.

It was fake outrage straight through a modern lens and Veeck even mentions something about a modern lens and if he knew then what he knows now about how hurtful it was to the gays he wouldn’t have used the idea.

Again, I wasn’t drinking or on drugs last night. I’m 99% certain my ears heard all of this.

It was like the Woodstock ’99 documentary where HBO had a bunch of wokes start analyzing the festival through a 2021 or 2022 lens and then the wokes determined how awful the festival was 20-plus years later because the bands were all super masculine.

Veeck was left apologizing — in 2023 — to the gays and trans for having the audacity to come up with a disco promotion in 1979.

Pure stupidity.

The rest of the documentary is quite an enjoyable ride from one of the greatest thinkers in sports marketing history. You might even get choked up at the end.

Were any of you Boomers in Comiskey that night in July 1979? Share your stories of that night.

Watching the TV footage is one thing. Hearing from boots on the ground is entirely different. In the moment, did you think, “OMG, Mike Veeck will be forced to bend a knee to the gays and trans for this 44 years from now” as you were lighting the field on fire?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Two more days of summer…Respect It!

• Dana B. writes:

Still picking tomatoes! 82 degrees today!! Beautiful!!

Dana added:

My sister stopped by on her way home from Costco with this evil Fall temptation. I just finished picking tomatoes. Proud to still be gardening, and she shows up like the devil of Fall in disguise. Like Eve, in the Garden of Eden, I FELL to this forbidden Costco fruit. It was INCREDIBLE, but now I feel naked and ashamed….

Kinsey:

I’m feeling very weak right now looking at that photo. I might have 10 of these Saturday while watching 18 hours of college football.

• Chris B. writes:

Hi, Joe — As we pulled in the driveway just now, the boss lady — who is the Cindy Lou Who to my pre-conversion Scrooge — said she wanted to take in the American flags because it’s time for the fall decor. I protested vehemently, and she agreed to wait until the 23rd. (Although, in fairness, her bottle of pumpkin spice creamer is almost empty.)

SMH, Beau in Toledo is having trouble at home

• Beau sent this last night after a hard day of work:

Teal turf

• Joey G. writes:

Our local high school just installed a blue astroturf field. It’s teal (their school colors) so not as bold as Boise State, but definitely a look.

Kinsey:

I like it. As long as the school principal didn’t ask students to send out 10 emails to family and friends so the school could beg them for donations, I’m all for it. It’s weird, the less the schools beg for money, the more money I tend to spend at fundraisers, 50/50s, school family fun night where we’re dropping just shy of $100, the $60 or so we drop on the school book fair, the money donated at the 12th Man football golf outing, the money donated at donut for dads, etc., etc.

Hey schools, we’re willing to donate. Stop driving us crazy with bullshit reminder emails. I got one this week that looked like it was coming from my son. STOPPPPPP!

Best Sandwiches in America — the Screencaps Official List

• Chris in Nebraska writes:

I think if you’re building a list of the best sandwiches in America it’s gotta include the Reuben right? Well, if you’re going to eat a Reuben, might as well do it in the city where the Reuben was created which is Omaha, NE. They recently renovated and reopened the hotel the sandwich was created in, the Blackstone Hotel.

https://history.nebraska.gov/was-the-reuben-sandwich-invented-in-omaha/

The being said, if you’re ever in Omaha (and I invite anyone to swing out for the College World Series which is a blast) get yourself a Reuben at The Crescent Moon which is just a stone’s throw away from the Blackstone Hotel. Best Reuben in town and they also have a killer beer selection.

Thanks as always for churning out ‘caps!

• Bruce F. in California writes:

You got me today. Best sandwiches definitely hit home.

San Luis Obispo is home to Firestone Grill where they have been putting out the best Tri-tip sandwiches. Stacks of meat with a little BBQ sauce. Add cheddar and tomato if you wish to round it out. Cannot be beat.

• Richard in South Carolina writes:

The best, most unique sandwich I’ve ever had is here in my town…the Duck Club at the Tattooed Moose. This sandwich is what I refer to a “day ender”/”portable nap”, as it is so good and so rich that you will want to do nothing afterward but still, likely unbutton your pants, and wallow in your own crapulence. It’s truly phenomenal.

https://www.tattooedmoose.com/tattooed-moose%2c-home-of-mike-s-famous-duck-club.html

Kinsey:

The list, so far:

Reuben — The Crescent Moon; Omaha, Nebraska Tri-tip sandwich — Firestone Grill; San Luis Obispo, CA The Duck Club — Tattooed Moose; N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

I like where we’re heading with this list. You guys understand the project.

It’s true

From time to time I’ll sit here wondering what it would be like to work in an office in my 40s with fresh college grads. Then I snap out of it real fast as I realize just how damn lucky I am to create my own office environment and how it’s been this way for 12 years.

I remember going into a New York City office from time to time at my old Busted Coverage job and the new hires would look right through me or not look at me at all. Good times.

You know what’s an even better time? Not having to associate with many people at all. It’s heaven.

High-character athletes in cities with all four major sports

• Judge W. writes:

Really enjoy your posts Joe, how about this:

Houston, 1980:

Nolan Ryan, Astros

Earl Campbell, Oilers

Moses Malone, Rockets

Kinsey:

To be fair, the initial emailer was asking for cities with all four major sports because he’s from Detroit and he wanted to toot Detroit’s horn.

That said, how about these three bulldozers playing sports in the same city at the same time? The fans were lucky to live through such a moment in time thanks to the sports gods.

Some things are bound to fail…these are cool cans…but they’re going to fail

Nothing like being 3-4 years late on the seltzer movement. It should be easy to play catch-up against established brands. And how do you order these up?

“I’ll have a Play Hard” just doesn’t have a vibe to it.

You’ll have a what?

I’m not buying this marketing campaign. Prove me wrong, Playboy.

