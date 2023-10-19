Instagram Star Bri Teresi, Who Is Single, Tells Heterosexual Males To Get Their Asses In Gear & Get Off TikTok

Videos by OutKick

Heterosexual males are now 0-for-3 this week.

Heterosexual males, I’ve now said it THREE TIMES this week and it’s just Thursday: WE (YOU, because I’m married) MUST DO BETTER. Do you want Elon Musk and Nick Cannon to repopulate the world? Step up!

It’s been a brutal week for red-blooded American men who are attracted to biological females. BRUTAL.

First, we had the Alabama fan who went a full 27-seconds without being able to unhook a woman’s bra during Saturday’s game against Arkansas and then there was the Dolphins fan who refused to shoot his shot with a beautiful woman at Sunday’s game only to then beg the Internet to help find her which, according to the latest intel, turned into her ghosting him.

Now we have international superstar model & OutKick Culture Department legend Bri Teresi telling OutKick’s Charly Arnolt, the host of “OutKick The Morning,” that she’s single and soy boys are becoming a huge issue.

“Men used to go to war. Now they make TikToks,” Teresi, who famously gunned down cases of Bud Light in the huge Bud Light Uprising of 2023, told Arnolt during Thursday’s show.

“It’s really hard, especially in a big city. They’re filled with these very liberal men. I, fortunately, live in Florida (she relocated from California), but it’s definitely difficult. The dating pool is smaller. I have qualities I look for in a partner and one is definitely not being a Pfizer person or sponsored by Pfizer,” Bri said of soy boy Travis Kelce.

What’s Bri looking for in a guy?

• Good family values

• A Christian or open-minded about religion; “Being spiritual is important”

• A provider; “Someone that works hard, has good character, is athletic.”

“A Conservative as well,” Bri noted.

When pressed on her OnlyFans career and how marries with her Conservative beliefs, Teresi was quick to point out that she never posts nudes and has been a model for years and this is work.

“I post a lot of sexy photos on Instagram. I have been a swimsuit and lingerie model for the last decade. Why not post pictures like that on OnlyFans and make more money? I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think if anything, it shows that I’m a good businessperson,” Teresi pressed back.