Instagram Olympic Ladies of the Biathlon, Kid Gets Wild At Waste Management Open & The Perfect Valentine’s Gift

It’s Saturday, let’s just empty out the email inbox

And what a start it’s going to be to the day. I have to admit that I got choked up and my eyes watered over this one. I want you to listen to this 12-year-old boy’s reaction to being picked as the recipient of Super Bowl tickets.

I’m no expert, but it took me approximately 10 seconds to know that this boy is going places in life besides the Super Bowl.

• Brian writes:

Hello Joe,

Just wanted to share what I think is an awesome moment.

About 10 or 11 years ago I hosted a podcast with my best friend and we had about 4 people who listened. Anyway, one week I invited a guy from Ohio on to talk about his new book, which involved zombie-themed haikus.

Fast forward, the guy and I are still “Facebook friends.”

Anyway, he posted a clip this week of his son, Isaac, who won Super Bowl tickets from a local Cincinnati area transportation company.

Awesome moment – you can tell even Dad was emotional. Imagine being 10-years-old and winning two tickets for you and your dad to go see YOUR Cincinnati Bengals play in the Super Bowl.

WHO DEY!

####

Excellent email, Brian. Take the Bengals out of the equation and this still gets me pumped up about the youth of this country. Well-spoken boy. He respects the moment. He understands the magnitude and this is smack-dab in the golden days of his youth. I remember being 13 and my dad bringing home those A’s-Reds World Series tickets. Puts a lump in my throat just thinking back.

Good for this kid and all the others who are living out a life dream. Screw the losers like Darren Rovell trying to poor shame people in southern Ohio to fuel an algorithm kink.

Remember Friday when we talked about Big Js looking down on the common person and thinking of them as hicks and losers? Here’s example No. 1 in the book of dick blue checkmarks.

It's hard to believe this guy is so hateable. pic.twitter.com/lT05Rj7xpA — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 11, 2022

####

That’s enough energy wasted on Rovell. We’re going to get this train back on the track real fast.

• Joey in Illinois writes:

Enjoy the moment pal. I remember getting to experience a win in SB 50 with my boys who were 13 and 9 at the time and even though I’d witnessed the 1st 2 Bronco SB wins, the experience with the boys was pretty special. Good luck, and we’re rooting hard for you guys in IL!

Thank you again for being the outlet for us normal folks.

####

Thanks, Joey. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Today it’s time to buy the necessary items for the Cincinnati chili bar and get my soft pretzels to honor all the Germans in Cincinnati.

• Chas G. in Toluca Lake, CA writes:

Just want to send along a Super Bowl update from Southern Cal where I live.

Actually, it’s Toluca Lake, minutes from Universal City and Burbank in the San Fernando Valley and about 35 minutes from SoFi Stadium formerly Hollywood Park Race Track

(a place I know very well from not only making many trips to bet the ponies but, also where I had racehorses that I owned 1998-2003).

First the weather: it’s hot for a February and being a native that’s a lot of Februarys.

Currently, 86 and on Super Bowl Sunday 87. Now by kickoff, it should be around 80 and slowly cool off. Where the stadium is located high temperature generally peaks around 2-3 pm and then starts to cool, thanks to the jet stream bringing cool air and breezes from the Pacific Ocean (that’s at least how it was when it was a race track).

As for the game: really believe it will be a close game with your Bengals covering the spread. If we had sports betting here in Clueless California I would be taking the Bengals + the points vs. my Rams. Yes, I am a Rams fans going way back to the early 1970s when by the way – they had real uniforms (White/Blue and the Blue/Yellow) not the current Nike-inspired University of Oregon rejects that they wear. They are embarrassing to look at and Ram fans hate them.

The game should be evenly played and perhaps come down to a last-second field goal which I give the big edge to the Bengals to hit. For those who think the Bengals are one year to early to be in the Super Bowl – get a clue. The playoff wins by the Bengals especially at Tennessee and KC were ‘veteran team’ like wins, coming back against the conferences top two teams and preserving the W with defensive force turnovers.

By the way, it was great to see the Bengals win at KC as it kept America from being subjected to the ‘Bobbsey Twins’ of Patrick Mahomes fiancée and his male douchebag brother(look up definition and tell me if that doesn’t describe his brother to a tee?).

But, also to win it in overtime as they did by playing defense on first series (getting a turnover was a bonus) and shutting up the media and everyone about how unfair the OT rules are. Just play defense!

In the end, just feel your Bengals will beat my Rams as the players match up close enough, but, it will come down to the play calling and that’s where the Rams will lose it thanks to ‘Boy Genius’ Sean McVay! I have seen enough of his coaching decisions and play calling that half of the losses under him were due to him. Watch that game vs the 49ers and you will see how lucky the Rams were to win. Or just watch him getting schooled in the Super Bowl by Coach Bill and the Pats. McVay is the most over hyped coach in the game today.

Final Score: Bengals 30 Rams 26

Enjoy the game. Good luck on Sunday. And keep up the great work on Outkick, read your main column every day as it just helps in dealing on a daily basis with what we all are dealing with from COVID to wokeness to Democrat dictatorship to the bias, lying mainstream media (which way back in my college days I used to work in – KTLA Channel 5 sports associate on News at Ten 1981-1985).

####

I like where Chas’ head is at with a last-second field goal. I’m praying to the football gods that it’s Money McPherson with a chance to make history.

• Bill H. wants everyone to see the headline of the week. It’s a really good one.

• Adam W. writes:

Love your Screencaps, the stripes, bbq, random wx girls….And #3, Thank You.

I watch Weather Channel more religiously than a 68-year-old retired farmer in North Dakota. The GOAT of the Weather Channel. My vote. Jen Carfagno. Will attach pic.

Airport Stripes yesterday from SMF.

Thank you for doing great work,

####

I didn’t have a chance to email Adam to figure out if SMF is a reference to Sacramento International Airport, but let’s go with it. It’s Saturday, what the hell.

You’re welcome, Adam. I’ve lost track of how many consecutive days Screencaps has been posted since I made the no days off until after the Super Bowl declaration, but here we are chugging along. It’s not even remotely a real job, Adam. This is fantasyland & it’s going to take some young guy to pull it from my cold, dead hands.

• Mike in Kentucky writes:

Hey Joe. While exploring some of the older photos in my phone I came across this gem from about 5 years ago. Enjoy.

• LSU fan Joe M. writes:

I can’t believe nobody seems to remember this, but [Friday’s] column reminded me of it. (Start at 0:28 for the beginning of the ad.) “They took the name Joe … and made it… JOE.”

• Jared M in Connecticut writes:

Morning (not sure what title you ended up going with and I don’t always have time to read every article- sorry), Unfortunately, being a father means your kids tend to take on “your” teams. I have never forced them to be fans of my teams. But I have influenced them NOT to be fans of 2 particular teams- Yankees & Patriots.

No way was I going to allow that under my roof! And I am a product of Sweetness & The Fridge. I never forced the Bears on them. Who would dare do that?! But, thankfully, their dislike for the Patriots & Yankees is there. Am I wrong for planting this seed? And making sure to water it? Anyway, kid’s school always has football day before the Super Bowl. Needless to say, the Bears haven’t been in it since their birth. However, last time they made me make shirts for them was for Nick Foles. Coincidence?… Keep up the good work

####

Jared, I hope your kids go 2-0 with their shirt predictions. I hope Monday morning I wake up and all those people who have put in work creating Bengals content are rewarded.

As for the job title, I’m waiting until after the Super Bowl to make the big job title transition for maximum effect. I don’t want a decision like that one to get lost in the shuffle.

• And finally this morning, I’m off to celebrate my birthday with a day buying Super Bowl supplies. I never envisioned my first birthday of the new NFL Super Bowl era to feature MY Bengals, but here we are. I don’t know what the NFL football gods are trying to tell me, but I’m just going along for the ride. A Saturday birthday and MY Bengals playing on Super Bowl Sunday. What a year it’s been. I’ll never forget it.

Have a great Saturday.

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

