Instagram Models Are Ready For The 4th, John Daly Hits It Big At The Casino & Never Forget The Brilliance of ‘Back It Up, Terry”

Happy 4th of July

On the way back to the hotel after last night’s Savannah Bananas game in Akron, I told the kids they might not realize what they just saw, but down the road in life, they’re going to smile at what they just experienced.

Our neighborhood Collin Balester was on the bump last night for Savannah against the surging Party Animals and with that comes access to meet all the heroes my kids have come to know through YouTube. There’s the dancing umpire Vincent Chapman — incredible guy, kids love talking to him — and guys like Stilts that kids have to meet to comprehend just how high he is in the sky.

As you guys know, I’d done the Bananas experience in Savannah back in the spring, but it was a bucket list for the boys to get this experience. I know my 6-year-old might not remember much, but my nearly 11-year-old will be talking about this one for a long time.

Heading into this summer, that was one of my main goals. I’ve done a bunch of the unique experiences in sports. Now it’s time for the boys to come along and see what we can find out there across the United States.

The Bananas are in the books.

[Ed. note: I can’t believe Balester threw a first-pitch fastball to the first batter he faced. These guys sit dead red! The first pitch was a one-hopper off the left-center wall. SMH!

Up next: July 18-19 in Grand Rapids, MI for the ultimate two-day, mega kids Wiffle ball tournament I’ve had on my radar for a couple of years. This is the one where a mother and father throw the tournament for city kids to come play in their yard. I’m pretty sure everything is on them. The fun, the food, the ice cream. I want my boys to see this one.

Then, as I discussed with my wife on the way east to Akron, I think Williamsport is on the radar this year. I know Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston is going to be in my emails screaming about Little League refusing to move back its mounds, but I don’t care about that this summer. I want my kids to see other kids having fun with sports and being kids in a cool environment.

After that, who knows?

What’s next? Give me an event that should be on my radar.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

MERICA

Doug in Omaha writes:

Saw this outstanding outfit at our local Triple-A ball game tonight. MERICA!

July 4th fireworks

• Chris A. writes:

I hereby propose to have fireworks on July 3rd so that we can all enjoy the July 4th holiday rather than relaxing in the sun all day, then dreading a late night with 5,000 of our closest friends watching fireworks.

Whatever the date, it should be fireworks the night before the holiday, then chill. We are doing a minor league game on the 3rd with a big fireworks show at the end, then sitting in chairs and watching the grass grow on the 4th.

That’s it. I need to let the kids get in the pool and then get on the road back to northwest Ohio. No, we aren’t stopping at Cedar Point.

Have a great day. Don’t blow off any fingers and enjoy that lake time.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

I need a Kleenex pic.twitter.com/4j1c5WkgYC — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) July 4, 2023

very normal things happening tonight pic.twitter.com/RQaeUo5ASo — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) July 4, 2023

Backyard is set for kids vs adults wiffelball game for the 4th!!! pic.twitter.com/MyDdqjvHJ8 — Nick Miller (@NickMil30360967) July 4, 2023

People are wondering what Rickie Fowler was looking at after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EzycGurxXk — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 3, 2023

On This Day in Wrestling History – One of The Nature Boy's Top 5 ever promos for my money, in the TBS Studios the day of the inaugral War Games



Ric Flair on World Championship Wrestling on the eve of the first ever War Games 36 years ago today (7/4/87)pic.twitter.com/jyH4vSR0r1 — No Context Flair (@NoContextFlair) July 4, 2023

It's not the 4th of July until I see this "Back it up, Terry" piece of art: pic.twitter.com/dEweTOB5gv — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 4, 2023

“Have you ever wondered what happened to the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence?



Five signers were captured by the British as traitors, and tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned. Two lost their sons in the revolutionary army,… pic.twitter.com/VSpVusjBiM — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 4, 2023

@OutKickTNML Had to get in a mid week mow, our soldiers gave their best and so should we. Let us salute and remember those heroes who sacrificed and those who laid down their lives so we can celebrate this day. pic.twitter.com/TYkzSvxAZn — Tim Channing (@RC_woodcraft) July 3, 2023

1000% chance of fireworks inside pic.twitter.com/UJxAxjgAKK — robmillertime (@robmillertime) July 3, 2023

This 1987 Honda CRX Si is powered by a fuel-injected 1.5L inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Showing ~63k miles, it's listed now on BaT:https://t.co/PcKOluKj2v pic.twitter.com/I1z3MFhTLT — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) July 3, 2023