Instagram Model Sumner Stroh, Who Alleged An Affair With Adam Levine, Drops Music Of Her Own

Instagram model Sumner Stroh is back on social media after a lengthy break. Her break started shortly after she claimed to have had an affair with married Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine.

Stroh took to TikTok back in September and alleged that she had an affair with Levine, who is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, for about a year. The video racked up more than 26 million views and led to a ton of hate in her comment section across multiple social media platforms.

For his part, Levine issued a denial that he had an affair. He instead admitted that some messages he had exchanged with the Instagram model “crossed the line.”

Stroh has not removed the video making the claims against Levine. She opted to take an extended break from social media. Comments claiming she was a “home wrecker” and blaming her for the alleged affair likely were behind the break, which appears to have started some time in November.

Stroh broke her silence last week with some bikini pics and a caption that claimed she had some big news to share. She said, “took a little break on my socials, but I’m back and have a huge announcement coming soon.”

Her huge announcement is that she hasn’t just been curled up in a ball during her time off of social media. She’s been working on her own music career.

Two days ago she announced to those of her 438k followers, that aren’t following to for the sole purpose of calling her a home wrecker, that her debut single had just dropped.

Getting Into Music Is One Way To Bounce Back From An Alleged Adam Levine Affair

Stroh said, “My DEBUT SINGLE – LOVE TO HATE listen everywhere NOW! Not sure how I was able to keep this a secret so long. Pinch me!!!!!”

On Tuesday she shared a taste of her new single. The reactions to both of her most recent posts were mixed to say the least. Her blue checkmark friends supported her and the haters were back in force.

There aren’t a lot of people on the fence with their opinions of Stroh or her work here.

There will be claims that Stroh is trying to use the attention from the whole Levine scandal to launch her music career. In some ways that’s true. She does seem to be addressing the haters she gained from revealing the affair.

But if she really had this all planned out ahead of time, this single would have dropped anywhere from several hours to several days after the TikTok video started going viral. That didn’t happen.

It’s unclear if Stroh was working on any music ahead of the whole scandal or if this was strictly an idea she hatched afterwards. Either way, she has a single.

Is she a groundbreaking artist? This single doesn’t indicate that, but it’s not terrible. Based on her single, she’s absolutely good enough to open for Maroon 5.