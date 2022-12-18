Instagram Model Sommer Ray Stops By, WWE’s Kelly Kelly Is An Ice Queen & Matt Ryan Blows Another Lead In Historic Fashion

It’s officially bowl season

It’s officially bowl season and that means plopping down in front of the TV to watch a couple of teams you haven’t watched a second of all season. Things got underway on Friday with the Bahamas Bowl and the Cure Bowl.

Both games featured teams that only hardcore fans and gamblers would know much about. On Saturday there were six more bowl games with some more recognizable teams taking the field.

I have to be honest I didn’t catch much of the action on Saturday. That’s mostly due to the fact that this time of year we get NFL games on Saturdays. Those I watched.

Saturday NFL games are back!

That’s right. We can smell the playoffs when Saturday NFL games return and there were a couple of games that had postseason implications on the schedule.

Both the Vikings and Bills clinched a playoff spot in two of the most entertaining games of the season. Technically the Ravens and Browns game had postseason implications, but with Lamar Jackson out of the lineup Baltimore didn’t put up much of a fight.

The fighting came in Colts-Vikings and Dolphins-Bills games. First to the action in Minnesota. In the first half it looked as if Primetime Kirk Cousins was going to blow another game. That was until the NFL gods realized that Matt Ryan was the Colts quarterback.

After Ryan and the Colts took a 33-0 lead into the second half, everything started to unravel. They managed just three points in the second half while the Vikings mounted an unbelievable comeback.

At the end of regulation the game was tied at 36. At the end of overtime Matt Ryan’s name was in the record books for being on the wrong side of the largest comeback in NFL history. Nobody blows leads like Matt Ryan and don’t you forget it.

dude how pic.twitter.com/ZUn7pVbJ7N — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2022

Bills Mafia enjoyed the snow

As if the Vikings comeback wasn’t enough for one day the Dolphins and Bills had something in store for fans as the team played in the middle of a snowstorm.

With several inches of snow covering the stands prior to kickoff, it was only a matter of time before the snowballs started flying. This is the Bills Mafia after all. They see snow and they’re making snowballs to throw.

Bills fans threw so many snowballs at the Dolphins bench that the game had to be temporarily delayed. It was announced that the Bills would be penalized if the snowballs continued.

The fans eased up on the snowballs enough to make it through the game. And what a game it was.

Things between the two AFC East rivals got heated as the Bills mounted their fourth quarter comeback. A comeback that ended with game winning field goal in the snow to secure their fourth straight playoff appearance.

Snowball showers in Buffalo to celebrate the Bills touchdown! ❆❆❆



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/DmoTpYKr5v — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 18, 2022

And the officials announce that the Bills will be penalized if snowballs continue to be thrown onto the field. pic.twitter.com/JlOMtZPYQK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 18, 2022

The Bills fans throwing snowballs during the sideline scuffle 😂😂 #MIAvsBUF pic.twitter.com/uBBIJ876wA — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) December 18, 2022

Keep sending things you want to see on Sunday Screencaps to @sjoseph_sports on Twitter. The DMs are always open.

Numbers from :

Matt Ryan lost all these games. pic.twitter.com/0vjF00AHTn — Barry (@BarryOnHere) December 18, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Is this real life?? The #BillsMafia are digging out their own seats for the game🤣 These fans are the best!! My dad just sent me this from the field pic.twitter.com/uGs24d7cOr — Brooke Kromer (@BrookeKromer) December 17, 2022

This is the crowd for a HIGH SCHOOL game.

Texas is just different… pic.twitter.com/XlZOTjaEL0 — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) December 18, 2022

Your mom's friend Sharon who always knows all of the juiciest gossip pic.twitter.com/AiTwbXWHp5 — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) December 17, 2022

BULLSEYE is the FASTEST tee grabber in the COUNTRY 💨💨#LVBowl pic.twitter.com/i7ZeiqYp3w — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 17, 2022

On the sidelines are temporary heating houses (or whatever they’re called) for both teams pic.twitter.com/fsc1r06A96 — Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) December 17, 2022

How cold is it? I don’t notice but the beer does pic.twitter.com/CSvY7kARH6 — Definitely Brendan (@ItsThumper76) December 17, 2022

How do I explain this to my husband? 😂 https://t.co/QpxEI6RPB0 — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) December 17, 2022

I love Steve Smith pic.twitter.com/AhbhPo2G5L — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 18, 2022

Shirtless JR Smith is the #Browns Dawg Pound captain today #Cavs pic.twitter.com/2suVQap6zb — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 17, 2022

Who had one of these in their house as a kid? pic.twitter.com/1L4SDafCMj — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) December 17, 2022

spam wellington pic.twitter.com/Ak3GQPp0Zy — fucked up looking food (@fuckedupfoods) December 17, 2022

mood. pic.twitter.com/0Qrju2yyOK — NFC North Champ Viktor the Viking (@ViktorTheViking) December 18, 2022

the return of King Bloopy 👑 pic.twitter.com/2bB8xvfeYn — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) December 17, 2022

In October, Cory Youmans caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball.



A month later, he turned down a $3 million offer for it — instead choosing to put it up for auction.



The bidding for it finally just closed… at $1.5 million. pic.twitter.com/Oz6asxAP3N — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 18, 2022

“There is still a path for the Cleveland Browns to make the playoffs”



The path: pic.twitter.com/IvCaLFuA6M — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 18, 2022

So, Frank Gore Jr. put up 329 yards rushing tonight for Southern Miss pic.twitter.com/u013kOeeFT — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 18, 2022