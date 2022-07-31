Instagram Model Mikayla Demaiter Does Must-See Baywatch Impression In Mexico

Retired hockey goalie/Instagram model/Morning Screencaps legend Mikayla Demaiter did her thing in Mexico this week. As you would expect the invasion was covered and got the proper mentioning it deserved.

She created content while wearing bikinis that are holding on for dear life.

Mikayla decided to tackle a Baywatch impression. You know the one, the jog on the beach. She captioned the short video she shared on Twitter, “baywatch… take notes.”

Judging by the thousands of likes the video received, there were a few notes taken.

I think we can agree that Mikayla is great at making content

There’s a reason Mikayla makes so many appearances in Morning Screencaps. She’s a content machine and she’s great at what she does.

Call me old fashioned, but part of me is just happy to see Baywatch is still a thing.

All I know is that I received the warning that she had gone to Mexico and kept my eyes open. It’s safe to say we haven’t seen the last of the internet’s favorite hockey goalie.