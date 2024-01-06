Instagram Model Has Dropped $100k To Transform Herself Into A Real Life Superhero

Videos by OutKick

Instagram model Leslie Luxx got her start in Venice, California at Muscle Beach. She wanted to be like the “perfect” fitness women she saw there, so she started working out at the beach every day in a bikini.

It wasn’t long before people started calling her “Wonder Girl.” This put her on the path to cosplay and pouring thousands of dollars into transforming herself into a real-life superhero. She started by dressing up like Wonder Girl.

Leslie was a fan of anime and the “very voluptuous” look of a lot of the female characters. She went from dressing up in costumes to dropping $100,000 on various surgeries.

“Cosplay inspired me to get plastic surgery,” Leslie admitted. “And I want to be big and curvy. If I could be the biggest, I would be the biggest.”

Going from Muscle Beach to more than two million Instagram followers and then taking some of her talents behind a paywall doesn’t mean her work is finished.

The influencer/content game is never satisfied and Leslie’s feeling the pressure to keep up with the rest of the competition. That means the current $100k price tag could go up.

It’s Not Easy Being An Instagram Model And Real-Life Superhero

“I feel very pressured to get plastic surgery because of the industry that I’m in,” she added. “There’s always a new look and somebody with more curves.”

“I want to be like extremely pretty and I want to be extremely relevant.”

Talk about a tough business. You can’t just invest $100,000 and call it a day. There’s more work to be done and always someone trying to outdo you.

Leslie’s desires to stay at the top of her game and continue to go bigger aren’t without some concerns. She might have to do some searching for he right doctors is one concern.

Other concerns come from her family and friends, including her much older boyfriend, Michael. He wants to know when the nonstop surgeries will end, but is supportive.

“I’m supportive of her fulfilling her goals. But on the other side, it’s like a paradox…,” he said. “I love Leslie’s look because she changes every day almost. It’s like having a new girl every day.”

Now that’s true love. He voiced his concerns, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to make her pump the brakes at all. That’s all anyone could ask for out of a relationship.