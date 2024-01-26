Instagram Model Wants Airlines To Make Bigger Seats So Her Enormous Booty Can Fit In Them

Videos by OutKick

Instagram model Gracie Bon has an official request of airlines everywhere after she encountered an issue with the size of the seats prior to a recent flight. As you do in such a situation, she filed her petition on social media in the form of a video.

The video, dubbed her “Petition For Airlines,” takes her 4.5 million followers through her struggles to fit her enormous booty into a seat prior to takeoff.

Gracie’s booty does in fact appear to be pushing the seat to its absolute limits. In order to secure all of her loose and valuable items properly, the content creator required a seatbelt extender.

Gracie explains in her quest to make seats on airplane’s bigger her struggle to fly like everyone else and sadly first-class won’t even cut it. She says in her petition, “So today I had a flight and even if I was flying on first class, I couldn’t fit on the airplane.”

She continued, “So this is a petition for all the airlines, so big girls like me can fly. It’s not my fault I have an a** this big – please just make them bigger.”

This Belongs On Her Instagram Model Resume, Not A Petition For Bigger Seats

Trust me, I know exactly what you’re thinking after watching that. If you’re going to walk around with the title of “thick girl next door,” which over on X she does, you can’t be filing these types of petitions.

You don’t want to tarnish your brand with frivolous complaints such as these. The fact that your oversized ass can’t fit in an airplane seat goes right on the old resume.

This is an addition to a bio, not a petition for bigger seats on airplanes. Not since Kate Upton wishing she had smaller boobs – which she later walked back – do I remember someone going as hard against their own brand.

Hopefully this is all a learning experience for Gracie Bon. Having an ass that doesn’t fit in an airplane seat, and likely many other forms of seating accommodations, is a notch in her brand’s belt, not a reason to battle it out with the airline industry.

I have faith that she’ll figure this all out and grow from it. We all make mistakes.