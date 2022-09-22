Instagram Legend Morgan Avery Invades The Tropics, Greg Norman Catches Black Mamba & A Tebow Gun Show

As Thursday Night Mowing League commissioner, this week I was forced to make some tough decisions

• It’s been a very interesting week around the Kinsey homestead as the weather changes and the kids start to realize the seasons are changing. Our five-year-old announced this week that it was time to start decorating for Halloween and it hit me like a ton of bricks.

Seriously? 45 days before Halloween? We’ve never decorated for Christmas 45 days early.

And the five-year-old was adamant that it was time to put out some pumpkins which required a compromise of plastic pumpkins that he could place in strategic spots. He’s an organizer. The 10-year-old was all about swords, Legos, and more of an engineer.

Now we find ourselves in a battle with a senior VP management type in the youngest. He’s the type who wants organizational plans put in place for Halloween which makes me think Christmas is going to be pure insanity as he insists on what the house needs more of to make it just right.

Little do you guys know I announce “name a type of food” in the morning as the kids are eating breakfast and the five-year-old picks out most of the food you see in Screencaps. They’ve also started selecting travel destinations.

This is all training for when they eventually get old enough to take over Thursday Night Mowing League and I won’t have to make so many tough decisions that cause chaos amongst the league members.

Trust me, Wednesday was stressful as the commish. It’s rules like these that keep me up at night:

Pumpkins are fine AFTER the high temperature fails to reach 70. No inflatables until Oct. 1. https://t.co/zyRSTKMgMy — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) September 21, 2022

OK, for those who live in warm climates, you can put out pumpkins after your wife has her first pumpkin spice latte. https://t.co/JeVmsOTWFB — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) September 22, 2022

And if you’re divorced, make up your own rules.

Craft Beer Cartel guy Nick P. in Georgia is still taking incoming fire, but let’s face it, Screencaps is actually pretty balanced with its appreciation for craft beer & cold Busch Lights, especially after mowing on league night

• John W. writes:

I am late to reply (life gets in the way of some morning screencaps at time) but wanted to appreciate Nick P in Georgia’s stance on local breweries and willingness to support a free taste test (I did send to a beer guy I know in the ATL). I had been a long-time Yuengling and Coors Light drinker depending on my mood. Went through some medical issues and had to limit my intake to a few brews and decided to never settle for a beer again and try new ones that had flavor (I have a Miller Lite friend who when I stop by calls them ‘flavored beer’). I have never turned down a beer when offered just based on the brand but when I shop I go more crafty than not.

I dragged my wife to some breweries years ago as I searched for IPAs and cool vibe spots and she discovered she loves wheat beers.

(Nick P -please talk to your brethren and limit the >7ABV’s to 1 or 2 IPAs and the Stouts-too much high octane to try a few and get home. And please some more wheats in the mix hard to find 1 at some places and we don’t return).

We do support local and ‘publicize’ them-we have a Shore rental with a patio where we buy and hang empty growlers. While some places don’t/can’t fill them, we buy them empty if they have them and encourage renters to check them out on a rainy day.

I have recently gotten back to Yuengling of late for the change up at times, but we often jump in the wife’s Jeep and she waves away on our way to a brewery or two-an excellent getaway from some day to day pressures.

Keep up the good work Nick-best of luck!

• Alan W. in Lansing, MI writes:

My philosophy; drink what you like, don’t expect someone to like what you do; don’t be a douche about it.

• Keith W. writes:

I’m probably late to the discussion, but after reading today’s responses to Nick P’s craft beer email, I had a quick bit of input: It’s not an either-or situation… When i’m in my garage for some hang out time, I like to start with one, maybe two, craft beers before moving on to crushing the cheapos. A good hazy IPA helps start the buzz, then the Busch Lights (or in my case here in AZ I go with Modelos typically), continue the night.

Dillion’s response was correct, you can’t drink 12 or even a sixer of IPAs or most any craft beer. But they’re a good starter. I typically rotate what I start with. For a few weeks I’ll be into an IPA, then move to a pilsner, and I’m sure some Oktoberfest-related beer will find the garage fridge soon. I’m in Phoenix and will likely never be able to make it to Nick P’s bar, but that crisp Italian pilsner he mentioned sounds really good.

Speaking of the garage fridge, I have a 1980s Pepsi Vending machine I use as a beer fridge. The compressor works like a charm and the beers get really cold. I’m hoping someday to fix the dispensing mechanism. If I ever do – I’ll be sure to send in a pic to Screencaps.

Yes, I just requested a photo of Keith’s Pepsi beer fridge.

• Brian A. in Knoxville, TN writes:

Let me briefly give my thought on this whole beer debate:

One of the more memorable things I learned in college (Univ of TN) is that the best kind of beer is free beer. So to anyone that wants to buy or give me a craft beer, Busch Light, or anything else remotely resembling a beer (seltzers included), I would be throwing away the lessons I learned in college if I didn’t accept. And another thing I learned in life is that it is better to give than to receive – I am always willing to give anyone a nice cold Busch Light.

Keep up the great work, and as a lifelong Lions fan, at least you were able to enjoy a Super Bowl trip by your beloved Bengals.

Get Ray Lewis off Screencaps

• Jon U. writes:

Every time I see Ray Lewis, it infuriates me because of his “born-again” smugness and the fact that two people were brutally murdered in Atlanta. I’d rather not see him in ScreenCaps unless it is in a section including OJ Simpson, Rae Carruth and Aaron Hernandez entitled “NFL Players Involved in Murders”…

Hope you’re doing well – enjoying the column as usual.

Cris Collinsworth is a pompous ass!

• Jeff in Anoka, MN writes:

Long-time reader second-time emailer.

First of all, I will admit my biases, I played Division I as a defensive end. I dislike most quarterbacks. I hate the current social justice football league and the state of American football in general.

Other than some idiotic emailer defending Cris Collinsworth, I have yet to have proof that Cris Collinsworth actually played football. His analysis and his neck both beg to differ. His neck is so skinny that I do not believe someone could play in the time period that he would’ve played in. How could anyone with such a skinny neck survive real football (as a wide receiver)?

Cris Collinsworth catches a pass over Eric Wright during Super Bowl XVI at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

He could survive in today’s game where everything is targeting and the receiver is not allowed to be hit. Back to his analysis, he thinks that Everything is a personal foul, everything is rushing the passer, and everything is a pass interference. He’s just a typical pencil-neck loser that should not be analyzing games. I’ve never heard something useful come out of his mouth. He’s a disgrace to the game. I still doubt that he ever played football.

PS, a collegue wrote a great article on how much of a spoiled brat Tom or Karen Brady is. I agree. Please give him my best. I don’t have social media and could not find his email.

Beau in Toledo feedback

• Guy G. in western New York writes:

This man needs a vacuum sealer!! Tell him to run over to Cabelas and pick one up. Food will be fresher longer!

As much work as he does, make it last!!

Why does Screencaps attract so many Auburn fans?

I asked and Rob W. believes he has the answer.

• Rob reports:

You asked for an explanation as to why screencaps attracts so many Auburn fans……. I think it’s because your community is “Auburn”— hard working, humble people who love God, country, family, and football.

You’d relate to the Auburn Creed:

I believe that this is a practical world and that I can count

only on what I earn. Therefore, I believe in work, hard work.

I believe in education, which gives me the knowledge to work

wisely and trains my mind and my hands to work skillfully.

I believe in honesty and truthfulness, without which I cannot

win the respect and confidence of my fellow men.

I believe in a sound mind, in a sound body and a spirit that is

not afraid, and in clean sports that develop these qualities.

I believe in obedience to law because it protects the rights of all.

I believe in the human touch, which cultivates sympathy with my

fellow men and mutual helpfulness and brings happiness for all.

I believe in my Country, because it is a land of freedom

and because it is my own home, and that I can best serve that

country by “doing justly, loving mercy, and walking humbly

with my God.”

And because Auburn men and women believe in these things,

I believe in Auburn and love it.

–George Petrie (1943)

The creed is cool and it’s ever-present on our campus and in our lives.

Kids and cellphones

• Jason DeM. in Kalamazoo, MI writes:

Adding to the kids & cellphones topic, this is an absolutely necessary discussion to have with significant others as well as objectively listening to your children’s opinions on the matter. Gen X’ers are the first generation of parents raising kids in the smartphone/social media world and we’re all still figuring it out. The long-term effects are yet to be discovered, but one thing is certain: it’s scary as hell.

I have a 17-year-old daughter from my first marriage who got her first phone at 10 because it was easier for me to communicate with her when she was with her mother. I also have a 11-month-old daughter (I know, I know…) who will probably want to be like her friends and be the first to get chips implanted in her brain so she can just think-text her friends (I’m half-joking). Basically, my point is I don’t think there is an absolute perfect way to handle it, but there are literally 100’s of wrong ways to do so. Your neighbor is at least doing one of the smart things and having the conversation.

Oktoberfest memories

• Yes, Mike T. & Cindy T. in Eagle, Idaho have been to Oktoberfest and they’re heading back to Europe here in a few weeks for what I believe is an extended stay. I’m talking like multiple months, I believe.

I’ll reiterate it for those who might’ve missed the offer, if you have travel questions, Mike T. & Cindy T. most likely have answers. They’ve seen a few things.

Mike T. says these are memories from 2013 & 2019:

As seen in Ohio

• Indiana TNML bus driver Dana B. crossed the border Wednesday and says she spotted this sticker that you guys might enjoy:

And with that, let’s get the day rolling no matter where you call home. Give the boss a full day of work. Hammer down. Produce!

Then let’s all head to the man caves across this incredible country to watch Steelers-Browns and root for a tie. I don’t even care that the Steelers are on my Gauntlet team.

