Instagram Ladies Of The Winter Olympics, Little Joe Burrows & SoFi Stadium Super Bowl Food Looks Horrible

Enemy No. 1 for many of you, Phill H. is back with his rebuttal to all the emails that have been aimed at him over his brutal shots at the charcoal community

There’s no need to waste time here. Phill H. (yes, with two Ls) has the floor:

Joe,

Thanks for posting all the responses to my recent email. All the responses have been great and it seems I offended some of the Grilling Girls. I was hoping to get some better personal attacks but as I suspected most of these Grilling Girls lack flavor.

Aaron’s response only deserves a “fair enough”. It’s always a good thing to spend time with the family, even if that means watching charcoals turn grey together.

John S. brought us all the history of cooking meats. John did agree that Traegers are for amateurs.

I will extend an olive branch and say that Guy has the best set up for full pig with a trailer smoker. I would never gas grill pork. He definitely sounds like an expert.

Jon U. went a little harder. To rebuttal on the NA beers: If you are holding an NA beer in your hand, wouldn’t people still ask “Why aren’t you drinking?” Are you the kind of guy that tries to hide the label on your Heiney 0.0?

What I think happened is all these Grilling Girls used to be the Brewing Buddies. Everyone had those friends that spent years buying beer equipment trying to be the next Sierra Nevada but only ended up with some of the worst beers known to man. I think these Grilling Girls get in their heads “Maybe if I buy that new $1000 metal hunk of shit that my meat might finally taste good”

####

WOW, Phill has officially doubled down on the charcoal community. I didn’t think we’d get to this point, but Phill has officially equated the charcoal community with ‘Brewing Buddies’ and this is going to turn into an all-out Screencaps Civil War. This is like the eastern front of Ukraine with the Russians looking to pounce.

I’ve seen wrestlers turn heel, but I’ve yet to see a Screencaps reader officially go heel on a major part of the community, but that’s what Phill has done here.

• Warren S. in Mesa, AZ writes:

Hey Joe!

I believe Thursday night should be tune up night for Saturday Night NASGRASS Racing!

http://nasgrassinc.com/ng4/

Yep, it’s the real deal in lawnmower racing! It only seem right that when there is a slow sports weekend, that these green machines should be running circles around a dirt track!!

I live in the desert, but this might get me out of retirement.

####

Warren, I can tell you that there were preliminary discussions late in the 2021 TNML season on holding some sort of mowing championship. It’s in my head and in the heads of others at OutKick. I don’t know about racing. I’m thinking more about precision. Let’s not forget that TNML is more of a finesse league.

I’m thinking an edging competition where competitors are judged on crisp lines.

• Louie M. is back and he’s been hit by Bidenflation. This time it was the cost of beer. The cost of typically cheap beer:

The inflation really hit home for me today…

Full disclosure, my wife does all our grocery shopping so I never see the food costs.

Had a rough afternoon at work, sh*t broke bad, I won’t focus on the crap, it’s the life I have chosen. Anyway, tonight was first coach’s meeting for my older boy’s little league which I ended up having to miss due to the chaos. I felt bad but stuff happens. I’m lucky I get to coach both my little guys’ baseball teams (and soccer in the fall).

On the way home I made a pit stop at my usual gas station up the street to grab a well deserved 24-rack of Busch Lattes. It’s always $18.18. I typically carry in a twenty and two dimes. The Indian woman owner was at the register as usual, her and her husband are always there. Their kids are there all the time too, they are a hard working family and I give them credit, no B.S., they grind.

She scanned my beer and it was $19.25. I of course looked at her like she had a d*ck growing out of her forehead and I said … “not $18.18 anymore?”

In her thick Indian accent she just told me the price went up. I just shook my head and said, “Let’s go Brandon.” She smiled and said “Let’s go Brandon.”

She knew. Lol. She knew!

Anyway, an extra dollar for a case of beer won’t break me but it’s still a shock. Lol

Figured you’d want a report of the beer inflation in South GA. I’ll be cheering for your Bengals on Sunday since the Pats went out with a whimper to the Bills.

Keep bringing us that great content every morning. We appreciate it!

• Jim M. in West Lafayette has thoughts on life, grilling and paella pans:

I’m in awe that we can move from snobs of bourbon, to snobs of beer, to snobs of grilling! And perhaps a bit disappointed at the same time.

I like what I Iike, and sometimes I like different things. And no offense to light beer drinkers, but at my basement bar (pictures you have previously seen) never have any of the six taps seen a light beer keg. But that is just me. I think with all of these things it depends on what you are doing – and sometimes what you are doing dictates what equipment you use.

Let’s look at grilling – I’ve got a very nice gas grill, and a half oil barrel style smoker with a side firebox. No electronic controls, you have to work the temperature all the time. It can also handle charcoal if needed – which I did to do a paella last summer (and I would recommend everyone channel their inner Alton Brown and buy a big paella pan – ours is about 22 inches):

But back to the smoker. I did a full brisket last summer. First time. On the old fashioned smoker, with no electronic help. A Traeger it is not. So, I got up at around 4:30AM to start the fire. There were some younger family members still up drinking and playing Rock Band.

So once I got my fire started – charcoal as a base to get the heat going – I went to the basement and joined them for a drink and sang a few songs – then went back to the smoker, got the wood going and started the brisket. And went back to sleep. I set my alarm for 7, got up and checked the fire. The checking of the fire went on all day, adding wood, checking the vents, trying to keep a steady heat and smoke.

And drinks were shared by many people as we sat outside to smell the brisket cooking. Anyone who has done a brisket knows you get to that stall point, where you cannot quite get it to the finish temperature. The stall hit, and I struggled to get through it. So, it took longer than expected. I have a house full of people. They are getting a bit hungry. The smell of the resting brisket bought me some time. It was after 8PM, I’ve been doing this all day. As we let it rest, my wife and I feverishly read up on the proper way to cut a full brisket. And then the moment of truth. It was beautiful!

My only regret – I don’t have a picture of it. I think I was too worried if I had done it right to remember to take a picture. Though I have one buried in my brain! I will never forget the first cut and the smoke ring. And the first taste. Talk about meat candy….

But in thinking about channeling the ‘Do Hard Things’ spirit of Indy Daryl, it would have been wrong to have used the Traeger. The Traeger is a superior piece of equipment, you just put the meat on and you have it ready in x number of hours. I would have gotten up, started it and gone back to bed. And through the day stopping only to do the in-cooking butcher paper wrap at some point. And the stall wouldn’t have been a worry. BUT… No 4:30 AM Rock Band and drinks. No fretting over the wood all day, no drinks with friends and family all day checking the temps and fire. And I probably would have taken the brisket off with no concern how it was done. But the sweating out waiting to see if my 14 hours of work would payoff was a reward in itself.

And I think that is the answer to the charcoal vs gas vs Traeger vs whatever. Any piece of equipment at any given time can be the right way. Nothing else would have been better than my old junky smoker on that day. I do mean nothing. We eat and drink to be with people and share experiences, and sometimes that full experience is superior to the drink or the food or the grill – though the brisket that day was excellent, better than any I have tasted around here, though no one will confuse northcentral Indiana with Texas barbeque!!

####

What a story about the 4:30 a.m. drinks. I could picture the scene. I can picture the youth in the room egging Jim on to start drinking with them. And I can picture Jim’s anxiety throughout the day while pounding more drinks.

Now that’s an email. Those are the memories that Screencaps readers really cherish. Thanks for sharing what sounds like an emotional memory, Jim!

• Tony DeB. in Cincy has Phill H.’s back over the charcoal vs. grilling debate:

Joe,

Lots of hate is being thrown Phil H’s way for his grilling analysis. I don’t think I’ve seen any emails posted agreeing with his take, so I just felt the need to write in and let him know that he’s at least got me in his corner. I chuckled out loud when I read his “charcoal is just for dudes that hate their wives and kids” – he is spot on. I got your back, Phil H.

Also, Who Dey.

• Finally this morning, a Hooters rep, who is an OutKick reader, reached out late last week to pitch me on a Cameo project the Hooters ladies are working on.

(Full disclosure: this is an unpaid mention and it’s only making it in because it fits into the content structure. Would I be interested in Hooters or other brands taking a financial interest in Screencaps? Yes. Let’s talk.)

Here’s the deal: Hooters ladies are doing personalized messages on Cameo for Valentine’s Day with proceeds going to each participating Hooters Girl’s favorite charity.

Do you have a work buddy who needs to be cheered up after his ex-wife took everything? Did your son get dumped? Does your grandfather love Hooters and the Hooters Girls?

You create the Valentine’s message, the Hooters Girl makes a video for your friend, son or grandfather, and the proceeds go to her charity of choice.

• And one final thing this morning, here are some questions to ponder out of my group text exchanges:

What is the proper number of people to have in a group text? What action is guaranteed to get someone thrown out of a group text? What home purchase item does a married man have 100% say in?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

If you're looking for the largest pizza to eat on #NationalPizzaDay – you'd need to travel to Moontower Pizza Bar in Burleson, Texas.



It's 8 ft long x 2 ft 8in wide and costs $299.95 🍕 pic.twitter.com/ARTFQoAhdq — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 9, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

CRUSHED. IT. It was Joe Burrow Bling Day at school and this kid brought his swag. (📸: Chris Reeves) pic.twitter.com/5mai72lQ9m — WLWT (@WLWT) February 9, 2022

The coolest Bengals pup we've ever seen. ✌



(📸: Joel L Estridge) pic.twitter.com/sy6q3Sp9yq — WLWT (@WLWT) February 8, 2022

when you score a tuddy but forget to griddy #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/iUoCKtDAgH — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) February 9, 2022

Getting ready to hop on with the @Outkick360 guys live from radio row. Come join us! #SuperBowl #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/CZSX2btPwP — Kayla Knierim (@KaylaKnierim) February 7, 2022

Yes, SoFi Stadium will have its famous cheeseburger subs and hot dogs available on #SuperBowl Sunday. pic.twitter.com/rB2NKdOx0T — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 8, 2022

Ickey Woods at Super Bowl XXIII Media Day.

January 17, 1989#Bengals

(Photo: Rick Stewart) pic.twitter.com/By87yUgM2g — Lance McAlister (@LanceMcAlister) February 9, 2022

Eric Musselman is living his best life… shirtless! pic.twitter.com/UZmV79Idwr — Nick Petraccione (@NickPetraccione) February 9, 2022

There's only one way to celebrate when you upset No. 1 🐗 @EricPMusselman @RazorbackMBB pic.twitter.com/rOhNJCOCx3 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 9, 2022

@classicTNpics photo is not the best quality but to me this is a rare find because I can never find any good photos of Tennessee celebrating with cigars from beating Bama TSIO pic.twitter.com/JBMX4hRnyI — Alex Carter (@AlexCarterVRS) February 9, 2022

old pro golf, space course. astronuat, ocean city, maryland, 1985 pic.twitter.com/ZyVHbFaUa1 — old roadside pics (@oldroadside) February 9, 2022

Vintage cans now available nationwide‼️



RT if you’re ready to party like it’s 1977. pic.twitter.com/uS0F0zO1sg — Natural Light (@naturallight) February 8, 2022

The nominations for Tractor in a Leading Role goes to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AQp8hw1OEJ — John Deere (@JohnDeere) February 8, 2022

Very cold temperatures exist on the North Slope this morning. Here is a look at low temperatures from midnight through 9am. Since 1998, Nuiqsut has only been colder than it is this morning twice. Wind chills in many of these locations are even colder. #AKwx pic.twitter.com/pgoApcnK0O — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) February 8, 2022

shell gas, winston-salem, north carolina, 1982 pic.twitter.com/wy7OmFBBJ6 — old roadside pics (@oldroadside) February 8, 2022

I respect the press. pic.twitter.com/kmIy0UX4Bc — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) February 8, 2022

This weekend @CBP Officers at the Port of #Nogales seized 105.6 lbs of methamphetamine concealed within two vehicles-est. value $248K. Excellent work #CBP Nogales Officers! Thank you for your hard work and dedication. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1cQtXIRnMd — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) February 8, 2022

When you thought about stopping for a pack of Busch Light, but then thought nah there’s some at home, but then got home and saw there actually wasn’t some at home pic.twitter.com/nlhjbmrNo1 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) February 8, 2022

Meet the Toucan Barbet ! This thick-billed bird inhabits montane forests in Colombia and Ecuador. It uses its bill to crush berries and squeeze nectar out of flowers. pic.twitter.com/gLAxzGTmVB — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) February 9, 2022

Have you had a shake this wild? Find a glass and a slice at @CitizensVegas. pic.twitter.com/d83IbN8smX — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) February 8, 2022

Lobster bacon pie was calling. pic.twitter.com/HSmVZdwSCB — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 8, 2022

