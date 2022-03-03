Instagram Ladies Of College Golf, Druw Jones Mashes A Bomb & Richard Childress Donates Ammo To Ukraine

Videos by OutKick

Time to clear out the email inbox on a bright sunny Thursday morning

Here are a few things off the top of my head from the last 24 hours:

It turns out our kids liked walking around the antique mall It turns out our kids want to open their own booth at the antique mall to move some goods now that they see what’s hot in the world of collecting Who will buy all the old antique dishes and tools when you guys 60 & over die off? Nothing excites a kid like using the multi-choice drink dispenser at a fast-casual restaurant 50 degrees in early March feels like 75 My five-year-old decided last night that he wanted to know why fire hydrants are painted different colors I made it to that age where I walk out into the driveway and stand there listening to the birds because it’s 50 degrees and calm But that leads to my brain calculating everything that needs done in the yard I need to fill the bird feeders When I think the dog is going to haul ass around the front yard, she just stands there like a statue waiting patiently for the squirrels until I need to get back to work; I let you out to haul ass and you just stand there. Unacceptable.

On ‘travel’ or ‘select’ (I’m told different regions like to call it different things) ball schedules

• Duncan N. in Georgia writes:

Just got to the screencaps, thanks for including my boy! Travel ball is serious down here, parents are crazy, coaches go nuts, I can’t imagine how the umpires do it. We were lucky to find a team where the parents are chill and the coaches just want the kids to get better. We are not “win at all costs” and our kids will be better for it. And we’re still a decent team.

We’ll play 8-10 tournaments this spring, usually 2-day, 3-game minimum. Winning team might play 5 games total. We stop at the end of May, but some teams will play through the summer. Hundreds of teams in the Atlanta area, it’s massive. Good luck with the season, have a good one!

####

8-10 tournaments doesn’t sound horrible as long as the team loses early enough to prevent it from playing 40 to 50 games.

• Chris B. in Texas writes:

The typical tourneys have 2 pool play games on Saturdays, then you play until you lose on Sundays. So you could play just 1 game Sunday, or you could play as many as 3-4 (which was crazy).

You could get the 8 am game Sunday morning, and play in the champ game at 8pm. As for how many games played, I have never thought of it that way but those stats are still there on GameChanger… 10u – 40 games, 11u – 56, 12u – 59, 13u – 47, 14u – 58

From 8u to 11u our select team was an affiliate of our rec league, so all our boys also played a full season of daddy ball which was probably another ~15 games. We played longer select ‘seasons’ than most teams during those years because they couldn’t play tournaments during the rec season (because the rec league has games on Saturdays).

They played pretty much year-round, with a couple months off late summer / early Fall, a light schedule in the Fall (many of the boys also played Fall soccer), and a month or so off at the holidays. We usually started back up in January to get some tourneys in before the rec league conflicts started.

####

59 GAMES FOR 12U!!!!!! Now keep in mind that professional rookie ball league seasons run between 70 and 80 games.

On youth sports coaching

• Eric G. in Massachusetts writes:

I have to agree with BT in Michigan, hockey is the worst. Although it’s been a few years, I’ve coached hockey, soccer, little league and T-ball (I left Derek Lowe’s no hitter in 2002 in the sixth inning for my daughter’s first T-ball practice – I was head coach). Lots of requirements and ongoing certifications to keep active and this was long before covid and early on in concussion awareness.



Beware of getting sucked in. When my son started to learn to skate, since I was going to the rink I thought I could help out on the ice – I played some in high school (goalie) in the early 70’s. Over the years “helping out” turned into assistant coach, then head coach and member of youth hockey board of directors – talk about political BS, hockey parents are the worst.



The one thing it did is revive my love of the game. As I was going to a particular rink, I saw some older guys playing before one of my son’s practices and asked how to get in on it. I had been on skates a handful of times in 25 years, none hockey-related.

I got some of my old equipment from my mom’s house (horsehair pads, etc.) and started skating regularly. Now at 65, I’ve upgraded my equipment a few times and still play pick-up hockey 2-4 times a week with different groups (they always need goalies, even terrible ones) with some good (ex-college and even a couple of retired NHL players) and some not so good skaters. The most memorable times are playing with my now 29 y/o son who skates with me whenever he’s home.

When he was born, I thought I would golf with him at some point but he doesn’t golf. Never dreamed I would play hockey with him. It’s an interesting evolution from him not being able to score on me at all as a younger skater to almost scoring at will. Not sure of the other sports but the ability for fathers and sons and even daughters to play together may be unique to hockey. I know of at least 10 fathers who have skated with their sons in my games. I hope you can have similar experiences.

• Shawn M. in North Carolina writes:

Been reading SC for over a year now but this is my first time writing. The community you have built is truly something special and has helped guide me to removing all social media from my life. Many thanks to you and the entire SC community for bringing real-life experiences, advice and positivity to my mornings.

I’m not sure of your policies on putting readers in touch with one another, but I would love an opportunity to peek at some of Brent P’s practice plans. I have 3 boys (9, 7 & 4) and have been head coaching their baseball teams since my oldest was 4 years old. In fact, since my middle son started playing I’ve been coaching two teams every season.

My youngest is about to start this spring. I’ve coached at three different levels now: Tball, Coach Pitch and Kid Pitch. Baseball has been my passion since I was old enough to walk and I absolutely love the impact we can have as fathers and leaders when we coach youth sports. I am always looking to improve and I find there is no better way to learn than to ask questions and listen to those who have done it, and done it well, before us. Brent P. certainly seems to check that box.

Either way, thanks again for reminding us on a daily basis that the world is actually far more good than bad, you just have to know where to look.

PS I was pulling hard for your Bengals. As a die-hard Philly fan (born and raised) I have witnessed two championships in my lifetime that I am old enough to remember. The rest is generally nothing but pain. Alas, I still live and die with every pitch, throw, 3-pointer and slapshot just like my father, my father’s father, and so on. If only my boys knew the true struggle they have to look forward to.

####

First of all, I love when new emailers come out from the woodwork. It keeps the community growing, expands the idea base, helps bring in readers from new parts of the country, etc. So welcome aboard, Shawn.

Now, my policy on reaching out to other emailers is simple: you ask, I forward. So I’m going to connect Brent and Shawn. These two are about to form a WWE Screencaps alliance. I expect a full report on the talking points they come up with.

• Louie from Savannah writes:

Welcome to the club of youth baseball coaching!

I have been coaching both my sons’ baseball and soccer teams for a few years now, it’s very time-consuming but well worth it in the end. I have my dad serve as my assistant coach which is great because he’s retired so it keeps him active and lets us all spend a few nights a week together.

Shoutout to Brent P. for the great advice, I like the weekly tips idea. I am going to incorporate that into my teams’ group texts.

I learned a lot when my older boy went from 5/6 to 7/8 ball. Managing a 7/8 ball team is like managing in the pros compared to 5/6 Lol. I would get home smoked after every game like I was watching a Sox Playoff Game.

Lots of times while driving to the field after a long day of work I ask myself, “why am I doing this to myself?” But then I get to the field and I see my sons and their buddies so eager to play and have fun, it makes it worth it a million times over!

DON’T BLINK!

Enjoy the ride my friend and let me know if you ever wanna talk little league strategy.

On screened-in porches or decks

• Kevin W. in Pittsburgh writes:

Can’t speak for the south, but up here in the Burgh, a ceiling fan will do the trick. I spend most of my summer nights on the back deck watching baseball and throwing down a few Moosehead Lights. Some nights I will fall asleep and wake up around three in the morning without a single bug bite. No issue with you screening in the deck, but a ceiling fan might be an easier (and more economical) solution.

• Phil from right down the road from me writes:

Greetings from your (near) neighbor in Pburg. Back for the first time since my ‘don’t blink’ email. Have to weigh in on the screened-in porch – it’s an incredible asset in my humble opinion. Wife and I love ours. We have an open patio as well, but I have spent many hours lounging behind the screens, ceiling fan running, television on with whatever golf/baseball/football game might be on and a cold drink in my hand. No bugs, shade during the heat of the day, an electric heater for those cool evenings. Worth every penny.

Love the variety of topics – every day is a new diversion and insight from real Americans on how to live our best ‘normal’ life!

On March Madness bracket gambling

• Mark in Frisco, Texas writes:

Morning sir. As always, enjoying the column. I saw Mike B’s note about a Gauntlet alternative for the Tournament, and I thought I’d share one I’ve done for years with a buddy in Dayton (keeping the Ohio theme to comply with SC requirements).

This is a 2-person “draft” bracket. Flip a coin to see who goes first.

First person picks a team to win, and the other person atomically gets their opponent (usually they pick a 1 seed, sticking their buddy with the Little Sisters of the Poor who plays them).

Second person now drafts (so they get a 1 seed and stick the other person with a creampuff)

You alternate picks until all games are chosen

Each game is worth $1

Each person has to pick an “Upset Special”, which doubles the bet for that game times the difference in seeds. For instance, a 12 usually upsets a 5. If that’s your choice, the value of that game is 12-5=7×2=$14

You redraft before every round. Round 2 games are worth $2. Round 3 are $4, Round 4 is $8, Final four is $16 and $32 respectively. First pick of each round alternates. Upset specials are mandatory in first four rounds(same formula of lower seed – higher seed x 2(per game value of that round).

I usually describe this over beers, so I’m sure my email might seem overly complicated. It’s not, and the bets tend to balance out. Usually, after round 1 I think I’m about to either retire or start plotting which kidney I’ll have to sell. Round 2 brings me back, and I’m usually + or – $20 at the end.

Only do this with someone who can draft before each round. Every round is a fresh opportunity for gambling glee or depression.

Keep up the good work, and Go Ukraine!

####

There isn’t a day at this job that I’m not amazed at all the content in the brains of this community. Ask for gambling alternatives (this time March Madness) and you guys deliver yet again. Like I always say, you can’t miss a single day of Screencaps because each day brings yet another brilliant piece of advice that’s going to make your life that much better.

Now I figure there will be fathers and sons playing this March Madness gambling game across the country. I might as well play this with my 9-year-old. Time for him to learn the art of gambling on college basketball. Great work, Mark.

On Thursday Night Mowing League

• Indy Daryl’s latest email and by latest, I mean it came in as I was building this post, so it’s hot off the presses:

Joe,

As I sit here on this first Thursday of March, I can’t help but think of the upcoming league year. I am watching the weather fluctuate between 65 and 20, wishing it would just, finally decide its time to stay 40 and above. This is the first time in, well forever that I am actually excited for the joy, the high and low moments, and all the struggles in between when it comes to keeping a great-looking lawn.

This being the first year that I am truly looking forward to the grind, I don’t have any previously relied upon strategies other than just “get it done.” I know we all learned last year that keeping the grass around 4″ is ideal, but if you had to recommend one thing about lawn care to someone what would it be? Is it a mowing strategy? A grass feed and water one? Anything helps!

Can’t wait for the weather to finally turn. Sunsets to extend into the late evening; sitting and admiring a well-mowed and trimmed lawn with a beer in hand. I may live on the east side of Indianapolis where there is just one giant pot hole extending its claws into every street, but damn I am excited to look over my little 1/3 acre lot and think to myself “well done.”

Let’s go!

####

I’m going to go in a different direction with Daryl’s question and address soil. I have become a HUGE topsoil guy. I’ll fill low spots just so I can crack a beer, crank up Yacht Rock, grab the rake and move some dirt.

I’ll never forget the spring of 2011. I had a sinkhole in the back of my yard where a tree was taken out. The yard had been sinking towards the natural drainage flow along the property lines and I needed dirt bad.

I had eight yards of topsoil dumped in my driveway and the neighbors thought I was insane. They couldn’t believe the yard needed that much dirt. This area is notorious for clay soil, so it’s a constant battle against low spots and properties that were built in the late 1970s by builders who didn’t care if the grass had a six-inch base of beautiful topsoil.

So my advice this summer is to think about your soil. I have no clue about the science of soil, but I know grass sure likes that rocket fuel dirt I throw down. Add some fertilizer, water as needed and it’s easy to tell the areas where I’ve sucked down a few beers while spreading new soil.

####

Let’s have a great Thursday across this incredible country. Go attack the day and send me a full report.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Guys don’t be alarmed it’s just copper prices soaring, who needs that?



It’s just lumber tripling in price, only affects homes!



It’s just oil, how much do you really care about gas prices?



It’s just wheat… oh shit thats 20% humanity’s calorie consumption pic.twitter.com/Kn6jkKZl1M — TheHappyHawaiian (@ThHappyHawaiian) March 2, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Carpenter (@emmmacarpenter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Carpenter (@emmmacarpenter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Carpenter (@emmmacarpenter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Hansen (@nicolehhansen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Hansen (@nicolehhansen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Hansen (@nicolehhansen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara (@tara.bettle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara (@tara.bettle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara (@tara.bettle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek (@veronikarajek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek (@veronikarajek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek (@veronikarajek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Clowe WTSP (@shannonclowe_news)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Clowe WTSP (@shannonclowe_news)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Clowe WTSP (@shannonclowe_news)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Groundedgirl (@the_grounded_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Groundedgirl (@the_grounded_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Groundedgirl (@the_grounded_girl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Groundedgirl (@the_grounded_girl)

Here's the side angle of Druw Jones' home run from this evening's game. https://t.co/VcRzmYOQgV pic.twitter.com/SE7bVUki3x — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) March 3, 2022

The tallest teen in the world is a little over 7 ft 5 in. For reference, I’m 5 ft 3 in. @SNNTV @IMGAcademy @GWR https://t.co/jpeH1pKcQ3 pic.twitter.com/nDFyokIkm1 — Annette Gutierrez (@annette_tv) March 2, 2022

Think it all worked out just fine for @JoeyB 🤷‍♂️



📺: #NFLCombine starting tomorrow at 4pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/zojIsFmvCr — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2022

There's many great Nascar team owners but there is only one RC 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TQBRuHIDKe — Tim Dugger (@Tim_Dugger) March 2, 2022

Plumber by day 👨🏻‍🔧 Doctor by night 👨🏻‍⚕️🩺



Current Bid: $1,000 pic.twitter.com/pbaCXZOMDX — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 2, 2022

“It’s not my fault being the biggest and strongest. I don’t even exercise!” 💪🏼🏋🏼‍♂️



Current Bid: $247 pic.twitter.com/BPJyuToFX4 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 2, 2022

Pat, I was a guest in 2019 and will never forget when you came up to interview me I blew a massive fart and you completely no sold it despite the other contestants wanting to pass out, will never forget that. pic.twitter.com/b5M9M2y3Zh — Rob Dobi 👤 𝙾𝚗𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎 𝙽𝚘𝚠! (@Robdobi) March 2, 2022

Seems legit pic.twitter.com/1MylBCUR62 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) March 2, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millennial Republicans (@millennial_republicans)

If you don’t think this is Vegas-related, give it a minute. (h/t @tech702mike) pic.twitter.com/1Y2dF8g7kr — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) March 3, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pure Michigan (@puremichigan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAD BOY BOATING | Marketing (@badboyboating)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Forest (@broken_adventurer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Hula’s (@jimmyhulas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel + Leisure (@travelandleisure)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle | Luxury Travel (@travel_a_little_luxe)