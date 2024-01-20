Instagram Influencer & Jets WAG Hannah Brooke Ditched The Jersey Snow For The Miami Humidity

Videos by OutKick

Hannah Brooke wrapped up her first NFL season and immediately fled New Jersey for the much warmer weather in Miami. You can’t blame her for ditching the snow and trading it in for the humidity found down in Florida either.

Her first season in the league was pure survival mode. After Aaron Rodgers went down just a few plays into the season, and the Jets passed on signing a veteran quarterback, it was all about keeping the spirits up and making it through the season.

Jermaine Johnson of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Instagram influencer, singer, model and Netflix actress did just that. She didn’t pack it in, she instead focused on what she could control by making sure to bring it on game day.

That’s really all that can be done in that situation. When the season came to an end, the Jets were out of playoff contention with a 7-10 record.

There’s no reason to stick around for winter in New Jersey after that. Hannah can’t be stuck in snow up to her eyeballs all winter after all. She has influencing to do and almost half a million followers to entertain.

Hannah Brooke Is Setting The Tone For The Offseason

So after her pass rusher boyfriend, Jermaine Johnson, and his teammates wrapped up the regular season with a win in New England, which turned out to be Bill Belichick’s final game as the Patriots head coach, it was off to Miami.

The couple had made it through a tough season and it was time to get the offseason started on the right foot. For Hannah, that means getting her hands on a bikini as quickly as she can. Which she did.

Heading down to Miami to get your offseason started isn’t all about being able to break out the bikinis. There’s the nightlife the city has to offer as well and you better believe Hannah came prepared for that.

She might be new to the NFL, but she’s a veteran of the influencing game and it shows.

While things for the most part were a disaster for the Jets this season, all was not lost. There were some bright spots throughout an otherwise bad season.

Hannah was one of those bright spots as was Johnson, who played in 14 games his rookie season and recorded just two and a half sacks. This season he started all 17 games, upped his sack total to 7.5, and recorded 55 tackles.

That’s something to build on. The Jets defense is solid and with Rodgers coming back next year, assuming he can stay healthy, they should have a decent season.

It all starts with getting in the right frame of mind during the offseason. Hannah is certainly doing that right now. It could be the difference in her being on the Jets opening day roster next season or finding herself in free agency.