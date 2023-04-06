Instagram Golfer Gabi Powel Crushes One Of The Longest Wedges In Masters Par 3 History

Videos by OutKick

She got all of that one.

Instagram golfer Gabi Powel showed off her golf skills Wednesday at The Masters where she HAMMERED a wedge heard round the IG world while caddying for her boyfriend Adam Svensson.

Powel, a pro long drive contestant, stepped up to the 9th tee during the Par 3 contest to take Svensson’s shot and proceeded to crush the ball up the hillside. The crew at Long Drivers on Instagram have estimated the shot to have traveled 417 yards.

That might be an exaggeration, but the statement stands — she got all of that one.

Former Florida International golfer Gabi Powel steps up to take boyfriend Adam Svensson’s tee shot on No. 9 at The Masters Par 3 contest. / Instagram

Gabi Powel HAMMERS a tee shot on No. 9 on The Masters Par 3 course. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For those not in the know, Powel burst onto the Instagram scene in 2018 when she was a golfer at Florida International University with fellow Instagram star Hannah Leiner. Between the two, they dominated the college golfer scene and now they’ve graduated to bigger things like appearing at The Masters.

According to multiple reports, Powel’s longest drive in a Long Drive competition is an astounding 364 yards. No. 9 on the Part 3 course plays around 155 yards. You’re damn right she’s not used to hitting these measly wedge shots.

“Incredible day caddying for @svennybaby in The Masters par 3 contest⛳️🎉 The energy here is like no other 🤩 I couldn’t think of a better way to spend the birthday,” Powel wrote of her big day.

As for Svennson, he made his very first Masters start Thursday morning and it was a rough start for the Canadian. He was +4 through his first six holes including four straight bogeys on No. 3 through No. 6.