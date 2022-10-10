Instagram Gambling Influencer Amanda Vance Risks Her Hair Color On Prop Bet

Yes, I just coined a new division of Instagram models: Instagram gambling influencer models.

And business is booming for these ladies as they do their best to drive men crazy and, in the process, entice them to drop tens of thousands of dollars gambling with their special codes.

Amanda Vance, who rocketed onto the Instagram model scene 2-3 years ago for interviewing football players, has pivoted to betting like thousands of other Instagram models who want a cut of the sports betting Wild Wild West.

Sunday, Vance took the game to the next level by throwing out a player prop parlay and a promise of how confident she was this big one was going to hit.

Instagram model turned Instagram gambling influencer model Amanda Vance made a bold player prop bet on Sunday that backfired / Instagram

If this [prop parlay] doesn’t hit I’ll die (SIC) my hair brown,” Vance promised.

That’s bold. We’re currently in a blonde revolution where it’s very hard to find a brunette Instagram model, so it’s huge for Vance to go risking it all WITH A KENNY PICKETT RUSHING PROP RIGHT OUT OF THE GATE.

Since you’re a sports fan, you know Kenny Pickett had one rush for 10 yards and Amanda’s prop was blown up. It’s time for that head of hair to get a coloring treatment.

Kenny Pickett OVER 17.5 rushing yards: LOST

Lamar Jackson OVER 19 completions: PUSH

Christian McCaffrey OVER 52.5 rushing yards: WIN

Kicker Daniel Carlson OVER 1.5 field goals: Plays tonight, doesn’t matter

Now, you might be sitting here thinking this is the dumbest thing an Instagram gambling influencer model could ever do, but keep in mind how marketing 101 works these days.

Amanda makes a wild player prop, it gets attention on social media, then she loses the bet, it makes headlines amongst the gossip sites, maybe gets some run on European tabloid sites, she gains new followers and then they’re pressed into using sports betting codes.

This is sports betting 101 marketing in 2022.