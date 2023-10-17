Inmate ‘Incarcerated Rasheed’ Hits Huge 27-To-1 Parlay To Post $10,000 Bail

Videos by OutKick

If he weren’t behind bars, a sports bettor known as Incarcerated Rasheed would be my hero. A video went viral earlier this week of a prisoner calling someone to make a moneyline (ML) parlay bet for him. Allegedly, this inmate got the $10,000 needed to make bond by nailing this 6-team Hail Mary wager.

Incarcerated Rasheed needed $10,000 to make bond and decided to bet #Rams #Jets #Raiders #Liberty #Bills #Lions (6 Teams Moneyline Parlay) and he cashed out for $13,466 : He’s on his way home today. pic.twitter.com/BZpeOdUv6W — IB THE GAMBLER 🔌 (@incarceratedbob) October 16, 2023

Rasheed appears to be a sports betting savant. (I’m not sure if “Rasheed” is this prisoner’s real name but that’s what we’ll call him). Here I am with 3-TV wall in my living room to consume as much sports as possible.

Plus, between monitoring odds movements all day, scanning advanced stats websites, and reading all the practice reports, I pretty much eat, sleep and breath sports betting. But, “paralysis by analysis” is not an issue for Rasheed. I’m not even sure if prisoners get TV or internet access.

The 6-team ‘Jailbird Parlay’

Keep in mind, this is a ML parlay. When I first read the Tweet (or X, whatever), I initially thought “Well, the Bills didn’t cover the spread.” But, now knowing it was a ML parlay, this story adds up.

Leg #1: Los Angeles Rams (-330) over Arizona Cardinals

(-330) over Arizona Cardinals Leg #2: Las Vegas Raiders (-151) over New England Patriots

(-151) over New England Patriots Leg #3: New York Jets (+240) over Philadelphia Eagles

(+240) over Philadelphia Eagles Leg #4: Detroit Lions (-165) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(-165) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers Leg #5: New York Liberty (+115) over Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA

(+115) over Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Leg #6: Buffalo Bills (-1250) over New York Giants

New York Jets LB Quincy Williams and coach Robert Saleh react after a defensive stop vs. the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

I wonder if this was Rasheed’s only play this past Sunday. This parlay reeks of desperation. My guess is Rasheed lost money in the early NFL Sunday window and wanted to make it back with a degen parlay. I know because I made a parlay bet.

Also, you know you’re in the sunken place of sports betting once you start mixing sports to increase a parlay’s payout. Obviously, the WNBA game doesn’t correlate in any way with the other five NFL legs in this bet.

Regardless, maybe I’m just being a hater because my “black tar heroin” parlay Sunday lost. Unlike Rasheed, I bet a reasonable 3-leg parlay with the Lions ML, Rams -7, and the Houston Astros ML in Game 1 of the 2023 ALCS.

After the 1st two legs cashed, all I needed was the Astros to beat the Texas Rangers Sunday night, which they didn’t. Nope. Houston, like most of the NFL teams I bet in Week 6, hurt me.

At least I can live vicariously through Rasheed who gets to Andy Dufresne his way out of jail with legalized sports betting being his rock hammer. Hopefully, this dude stays out of prison in the future and doesn’t need a Same Game Parlay to bust him out.

