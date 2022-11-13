Injury-Prone Michael Thomas Throws Shade At Saints

Michael Thomas has gone from an elite wideout to an afterthought. He’s struggled with lower-body injuries — now he’s dealing with hurt feelings.
Thomas has appeared in just 10 games since 2019. He last appeared in Week 3 this season but suffered a foot injury that placed him on season-ending IR. The longtime Saint missed all of 2021 based on a reaggravated ankle injury from the 2020 season.
Now that he’s struggling to stay on the field and relevant, he’s bad-mouthing the Saints for his injury problems.
Thomas piggybacked a tweet on Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen’s UCL injury — crediting the Bills for their handling of the injury as a slap to New Orleans’ medical team.
“[T]hat’s how you do it,” Thomas tweeted, quoting the tweet on Allen’s injury with several clapping emojis.
PROFOOTBALLDOC: WITH LATEST SURGERY, MICHAEL THOMAS’ CAREER IS IN JEOPARDY
The Saints offense expected Thomas to do some heavy lifting after Drew Brees retired in 2020. However, his inability to stay on the field amid a carousel of QB options has made him irrelevant in the Bayou.
Outkick’s ProFootballDoc commented on Thomas’ injury — which may be more career-ending than season-ending.
“Recovery from second toe surgery is typically routine and carries a good prognosis,” Dr. Chao said. “However, in this case, one has to question if Thomas will return to full form or at all.”
At least his Twitter use is at a career high.
