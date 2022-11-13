Injury-Prone Michael Thomas Throws Shade At Saints

Michael Thomas has gone from an elite wideout to an afterthought. He’s struggled with lower-body injuries — now he’s dealing with hurt feelings.

Thomas has appeared in just 10 games since 2019. He last appeared in Week 3 this season but suffered a foot injury that placed him on season-ending IR. The longtime Saint missed all of 2021 based on a reaggravated ankle injury from the 2020 season.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Now that he’s struggling to stay on the field and relevant, he’s bad-mouthing the Saints for his injury problems.

Thomas piggybacked a tweet on Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen’s UCL injury — crediting the Bills for their handling of the injury as a slap to New Orleans’ medical team.

“[T]hat’s how you do it,” Thomas tweeted, quoting the tweet on Allen’s injury with several clapping emojis.

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The Saints offense expected Thomas to do some heavy lifting after Drew Brees retired in 2020. However, his inability to stay on the field amid a carousel of QB options has made him irrelevant in the Bayou.

Outkick’s ProFootballDoc commented on Thomas’ injury — which may be more career-ending than season-ending.

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“Recovery from second toe surgery is typically routine and carries a good prognosis,” Dr. Chao said. “However, in this case, one has to question if Thomas will return to full form or at all.”

At least his Twitter use is at a career high.