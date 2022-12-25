Injured Denzel Perryman Forced To Walk Off Field After Cart Breaks In Loss To Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman got the worst of both worlds when he was forced to walk to the tunnel on his own after the injury cart broke.

Perryman had one of the biggest plays in what was a frigid game in Pittsburgh when he intercepted a pass from Steelers QB Kenny Picket.

Perryman also had 4 tackles on the night, but that pick stood out. However, just a few minutes later he was down in the field in a lot of pain.

The Injury Cart Quit On Denzel Perryman

Perryman was helped off the field and was spotted walking to the locker room with what was later revealed to be a shoulder injury.

There was just one issue: he was supposed to get a lift from the injury cart, but it malfunctioned.

It’s so cold in Pittsburgh that even the injury cart has had about enough of it.

That’s a tough break for Perryman, who probably wanted nothing more than to get into the locker room as soon as humanly possible and out of the col to get that shoulder looked at.

Worse yet, the Raiders quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game. A close one in which having a key linebacker on the field would be beneficial.

And it got worse for the Raiders. Before the injury to Perryman, the Raiders had already lost defensive end Chandler Jones with an elbow injury.

It was clear that both of those guys were missed when the Steelers took the ball downfield for a late touchdown to take a 3-point lead.

That was the Steelers’ first lead of the game and the only one they needed. On the Raiders’ ensuing possession, Derek Carr threw a pick to Carter Sutton to give the Steelers possession to eke out a 13-10 victory.

That win keeps the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive, but it sends the battered and bruised Raiders back home with a trip to the postseason looking increasingly unlikely.

