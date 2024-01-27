Influencer Who Unknowingly Had An Affair With Her Best Friend’s Husband Says He’s Now Trying To Turn Things Around On Her

Videos by OutKick

Australian OnlyFans star Honey Brooks, who found herself in a tough spot last week after discovering that she was accidentally having an affair with her best friend’s husband, has an update on the situation.

The husband, who dropped a ton of cash on her OnlyFans, including the much sought after “girlfriend experience,” is now trying to turn things around on her.

How is he doing that you ask? By claiming that Honey is a lair and she was in on it the whole time.

OnlyFans model gets ready to meet with her best friend and her best friend’s husband after unknowingly having an affair with the husband (Image Credit: Honey Brooks/Instagram)

Talk about a dirty move. This guy subscribed to his wife’s best friend’s OnlyFans. He started exchanging messages with her. He paid extra for the girlfriend experience and received one-on-one intimate video sessions, where content creators have no idea who is viewing them.

Then when he got caught sending messages, he blamed his wife’s best friend. That’s how this guy wants to play it? Apparently it is.

In a video Honey shared a couple of days ago, she provided an update on the situation, as she was getting herself ready to meet them for lunch to clear her name.

Honey gives the background information about what led up to them scheduling this meeting. She then says, “He [the husband] starts blaming me, saying that I knew it was him, that I was going along with it all along.”

Honey Brooks Has No Idea What To Expect As She Gets Ready To Meet Her Best Friend

All that she can gather from the attempt is that he’s trying to “shift some blame” from himself to her. Honey was admittedly nervous about the lunch.

She added that her friend was “really understanding at the start,” but wasn’t sure what to expect now that her friend’s husband was trying to point the finger at her.

So much for putting her focus on working on the farm naked or feeding her obsession with sharing her husband with other women. Two of the activities that helped Honey become an OutKick Culture Department superstar.

Who can focus on that stuff right now? Honey has a friendship to save and a subscriber to put in his place. The farming and spouse-sharing will have to wait, for now.

Unfortunately, Honey has yet to update everyone on how the coffee date with her best friend and her best friend’s husband went.

She’s been back on her Instagram since her “Just a little update” video as she was getting ready. I guess we’ll have to wait for yet another update to see how this finally ends.

As crazy as it sounds, I’m not ruling out a threesome here. Sure it seems unlikely now. But if we’re starting at “I had an affair with my best friend’s husband, but I had no idea,” it’s not that far-fetched.