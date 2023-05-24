Influencer Admits To Stalking Premier League Players After Sleeping With One Of Them

Videos by OutKick

There’s nothing new about the worlds of influencers and athletes colliding. The two worlds come together often. Sometimes love is found. Sometimes the encounters go south and those involved end up in court.

This, unfortunately, is one such encounter that ended up in court. A social media influencer appeared in court recently to face several charges stemming from accusations that she had stalked three Premier League players.

(L – R) Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour of Chelsea celebrate winning the Champions League (Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Orla Melissa Sloan appeared in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. She admitted to two counts of stalking and one of harassment without violence. She was granted unconditional bail.

The 21-year-old had used 21 different numbers to contact Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Sloan had met Mount at a party held by Mount’s teammate Ben Chilwell in November 2020 and reportedly slept with him.

Sloan stayed in contact with Mount sporadically for several months after they hooked up. Mount then “decided that the relationship was not going to progress” and called things off.

According to the court appearance, the “Devil Baby” as Sloan branded herself, started stalking Mount from June 2022 through October 2022. From September 2022 through the end of October 2022, she also started stalking Mount’s former teammate Billy Gilmour.

Chilwell, compared to the other Premier League players, got off with a little harassment from Sloan that lasted from October 20 to October 29, 2022.

Before This You Probably Didn’t Know The Name Orla Melissa Sloan

In addition to the stalking and harassment with the numerous different numbers, Sloan would also send pictures to Mount of him and other women.

Sloan is accused of sending a message from an Instagram account called “Devil Baby.” The message read, “I can morph at any time so let me apologize and set things right.”

Another message sent to Mount showed an Apple account buying a new number along with the text, “I’m not buying food anymore so I can get more numbers. I will be faster than you.”

As if that wasn’t creepy enough, it was revealed in court that Sloan had falsely claimed to be pregnant. She is due back in court for sentencing in June.

This should serve as a reminder to every athlete out there. Just because the woman you’re hanging out with is an influencer, that doesn’t mean she’s not going to engage in some crazy behavior if you break things off.