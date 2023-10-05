Influencer Gives A Guy A Lifetime Subscription To Her OnlyFans For Getting Her Name Tattooed On His Wrist

Videos by OutKick

We made it. We’ve officially reached the point where lifetime OnlyFans subscriptions are being traded for tattoos. Not just any tattoo, a tattoo of the name of the influencer who was kind enough to agree to the swap.

We have Australian influencer Minki Minna and some random guy she claims to have just met to thank for this great achievement. If their story is to be believed.

According to the story shared by the 22-year-old, she met the guy 20 minutes before the tattoo went down. Shortly after meeting a deal was struck between the two.

Minki would give him a free lifetime subscription to her content for a lifetime of explaining why he has a woman’s name tattooed on his wrist. A fair trade? Apparently this guy thought so.

Thankfully, Minki was able to document the whole thing for a TikTok video that she shared a few days ago. In the 43 second clip, she shows the before, the middle, and the after of the man going through with getting her name tattooed on his wrist.

“OMG this guy I met 20 minutes ago is getting my name tattooed on his wrist if I give him a lifelong sub to my OF,” the text overlay of the clip read. “I can’t believe this is actually happening, oh my god.”

Minki says that she offered to pay for the ink, but the man refused the offer and forked over the money himself. The clip ends with a “Subscription sent” message and a smile on the man’s face.

Minki Minna Just Changed The Way Influencers Look At OnlyFans Promotion

If this doesn’t drive home the point that we live in the greatest time ever then nothing will. We don’t have to bust our ass farming all day long and we haven’t yet become cyborgs.

We’ve evidently reached the point where it’s not wild enough to sell content to strangers on the internet. Influencers are now seeing what they can get complete strangers to do for free subscriptions.

Being one of the first to step through that door, this guy probably got off easy with a wrist tattoo. Everything from this point on is going to be to outdo what has already been done.

Good luck to those who follow. Especially the one that trades a face tattoo or their first born for a lifetime subscription.