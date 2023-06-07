Influencer Katie Sigmond Hits The Golf Course & The Water As She Destroys The Bahamas

Videos by OutKick

Influencer Katie Sigmond has been extremely busy since lighting up Instagram from the Miami Grand Prix in her bikini last month. She went right from the racetrack in Miami out to the golf course California and got busy making some content with a full schedule of golf course stops.

Sigmond started things off in California at Newport Beach where she was on the course working on her game. That was followed by a stop at Pebble Beach and another at the Trump National Golf Club. From the looks of it she’s set aside a lot of time to work on her golf game and more importantly her golf influencing.

Influencer Katie Sigmond works on her golf game in the Bahamas (Image Credit: Katie Sigmond/Instagram)

The full slate of golf content, and her increased course time, earned her a vacation. So she headed to the Bahamas, where she’s done anything but kick her feet up and relax. She’s in full content mode and that doesn’t appear to be getting slowing down anytime soon.

Sigmond’s first order of business from the Caribbean – where the locals are happy to have her – was to hit the water for some bikini time, which she accomplished a couple of days ago. Then it was back to business on the golf course where all of her hard work appears to be paying off.

As other golf influencers have faced in the past, Sigmond gets plenty of hate. The standard questioning of her wardrobe selections as she hits the golf course.

That’s an aspect of golf influencing that the best in the business have to deal with. From the looks of if, she seems to be handling it just fine.

Katie Sigmond Puts The Haters Back In Line

Sigmond shared a vibes check from the Bahamas and not surprisingly the vibes are very high. She puts them currently at a 10 out of 10.

Influencer Katie Sigmond is destroying the Bahamas (Image Credit: Katie Sigmond/Instagram Stroy)

That’s how you deal with the haters. You keep it moving as if they’re not even there. No matter what you do you’re never going to make everyone happy.

So keep the vibes high and make the content you want.

If you end up creating some social media buzz while crushing a Caribbean vacation in the process, so be it. That’s part of the content game.