Influencer Gets Screamed At For Ordering $60 Worth Of Taco Bell In Pay-It-Forward Line

If you’ve ever been caught up in a “pay-it-forward” line at a drive-thru, as I have a couple of times, then you know all about the pressure to keep it going. You don’t want to be the person that breaks the chain, even if the order behind you is more expensive than your own order.

It’s not about the cost, it’s about doing something nice for someone else. Unless you place a $60 order at Taco Bell in the middle of a pay-it-forward chain. That’s get out of the car and confront the person who placed the order.

Influencer Meredith Donovan tells story of pay-it-forward chain gone wrong. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Influencer Meredith Donovan found herself in such a predicament during a recent Taco Bell run. She unknowingly hopped into a pay-it-forward drive-thru line and placed her order. She thought nothing of it until the woman in the car in front of hers got out and started screaming at her.

The digital creator and paper cut survivor detailed the interaction on TikTok. Donovan said, “The car in front of me pulls up to the pay window. I’m on my phone, and I just hear a car door slam.”

“I look up and this lady gets out of it – has gotten out of her car in front of me – and is running towards my car screaming her head off,” she continued. “I couldn’t make out what she was saying at first, so I rolled up my windows and I locked the door cause I was scared.”

The Taco Bell Drive-Thru Is No Place To Pull A Pay-It-Forward Scam

Donovon eventually heard the woman yell scam. What had happened was the car in front of the woman’s car paid for her meal and she was going to keep the chain going.

The woman got out of the car because she thought that she was being scammed by the expensive order. Donovan added that they had a little laugh about the situation and the woman eventually apologized.

Although the situation did almost cause her to have an accident of her own. She ended the video by saying, “But I did almost shit my pants.”

@meredith.donovan Excuse how busted i look, i just needed my taco bell okay ♬ original sound – meredith d

We’ve all been there as far as the close call in the pants goes. The $60 worth of Taco Bell likely didn’t help with that either.

When it comes to the lady getting out of the car, that’s a bit much.

A $60 Taco Bell order disqualifies you automatically from the pay-it-forward chain. Simply decline to keep it going and drive off with your free meal.