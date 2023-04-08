Indy’s Brady Ware Hits For Cycle, Throws No-No In Same Game

Videos by OutKick

Baseball might be a team sport. But University of Indianapolis star Brady Ware is a one-man wrecking crew.

The 6-foot-1 graduate student threw a no-hitter and hit for the cycle in the same game.

Ware went 4-for-4 at the plate Friday night, racking up two runs and five RBIs. And it only took him five innings to complete the cycle.

On the mound, he struck out 11 batters across seven hitless innings in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

Who says pitchers can’t rake?

Indianapolis beat Drury University 14-0 in the Division II matchup.

⚾️ | Brady Ware threw a no-hitter AND hit for the cycle IN THE SAME GAME! 🔥🐾@ESPNAssignDesk x #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/6wVqkHYEbe — UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) April 7, 2023

But Ware was cool as a cucumber when reporters asked what he was feeling after the game.

“About nothing,” Ware said. “Kinda blank right now. But I’m excited.”

But he might have just developed a new game day routine.

“I was about 15 minutes late today, so I’ll be about 15 minutes late every day,” Ware joked

He started the game with a bang — sending a solo shot over the right field wall to put the Greyhounds on the board. Then, he followed up with a three-run triple in the same inning.

Ware also struck out Drury’s first nine batters. He ended up walking a total of five batters, but, hey, no one’s perfect.

Friday’s win over Drury brings him to 26 strikeouts in 16.1 innings with an ERA of 2.76. As a batter, he has 23 hits and 22 RBI in 22 games.

Ware’s no-hitter is the first for the Greyhounds since 2015, and he is the first Indianapolis player since 2013 to hit the cycle.

Might as well retire now. No way he’s ever topping this.