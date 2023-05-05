IndyCar Team Will Run Special Livery Honoring World Cup Champs

Videos by OutKick

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Champions will be well-represented at this year’s Indianapolis 500 when driver Agustín Canapino will race using a livery that pays tribute to his native Argentina.

Canapino drives the No. 78 Chevrolet for Juncos Holling Racing and is in his rookie NTT IndyCar Series season, but don’t be fooled. The 33-year-old had an immensely successful career driving touring cars in Argentina.

He’ll honor his country’s national soccer team with this sharp-looking livery.

The Argentine Football Association and Juncos Hollinger Racing are joining forces to continue celebrating World Cup success at the INDY 500 💚⚽️@afa @AFASeleccionEN @Argentina @IndyCar @AgustinCanapino #INDY500 pic.twitter.com/IHJ8LRxxOm — Juncos Hollinger Racing (@juncoshollinger) May 3, 2023

“It is a great honor and a great pride to represent the world champions in the oldest and most important motor racing competition on the planet,” Canapino said in a statement. “For me, it is a dream come true twice over: participating in the INDY 500 as well as representing our national team, which brings so much joy to the Argentineans.”

One Argentinean who will certainly be happy to see this car on track will be Ricardo Juncos. He’s the president and co-owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing.

“As an Argentinean, I am proud to have the colors of my country and the Argentinean Football Association with us for this edition of the INDY 500 race,” Juncos said, “To be able to bring together the two greatest passions of Argentines, together with the AFA and Agustín Canapino, in the most important and oldest event in the history of world motorsport, the 500, is a dream come true.”

Juncos Hollinger Racing is a smaller, two-car team, however, they have a seriously talented lineup. Alongside Canapino in the No. 78 is Callum Ilott in the No.77. The team also fields a pair of cars in IndyCar’s feeder series, the IndyNXT Series.

