Indy 500: Start Time, How To Watch, Everything You Need To Know

The wait is finally over. The Indy 500 returns this weekend as 33 drivers attempt to win the Borg-Warner Trophy, and celebrate on the podium with a bottle of milk.

After two weeks of testing, practice, and qualifying, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the event also welcomes a return of spectators after last year’s pandemic-related reduced crowd and 2020’s event with no fans.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for the 2022 Indy 500, Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

What time does the Indianapolis 500 start?

The 106th Indy 500 begins at 12:30 p.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:45 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Indianapolis 500 on TV?

The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Telemundo Deportes on Universo and the INDYCAR Radio Network, with pre-race shows beginning at 11 a.m.

Will there be a live stream of the Indianapolis 500?

The 2022 race will be streamed on NBCSports.com (must have TV provider) and the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

Is there a radio broadcast of the Indianapolis 500?

The IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM channel 160 will broadcast the race on the radio.

