Indoor Basketball Court Added To Indianapolis International Airport, Slam Dunk Idea?

Imagine crossing TSA, then hitting the hardwood for a pick-up basketball game … Indianapolis International Airport is making a traveling baller’s dream come true.

The Indiana Pacers have the honor of hosting this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. To welcome NBA stars, Indianapolis International Airport is introducing a full-size, indoor basketball court.

Waiting for a flight? Challenge a poor patron wearing a neck pillow to a game of 1-versus-1 or H.O.R.S.E. Sign me up!

Check out the first look at Indiana airport court:

via Front Office Sports

Gainbridge Fieldhouse will host the All-Star festivities from Feb. 16 to 18.

Indiana-based Senior Public Affairs Consultant Stephanie McFarland released a statement on the All-Star Weekend renovations, relayed by FOX59.

Sadly, fans will not be able to use the court, in the name of avoiding injury lawsuits.

“Soon, All-Star will convene in the greatest hosting city and the greatest basketball state in the nation,” McFarland announced. “It wasn’t just our love for the game that landed All-Star Weekend here; it was our collaborative community mindset and long resume of hosting hundreds of national and international sporting events, among so many other significant conventions and events.

“Indy has an impressive track record! The community and its leaders rally around big events, like All-Star, and the Indianapolis International Airport is among the first to welcome fans with Hoosier Hospitality. We’re ready to deliver a world-class experience that continues to make us known as the Best Airport in North America, year after year.”

