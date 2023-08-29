Indiana Hilariously Roasted For Keeping Team’s Kicker Secret From Ohio State

Tom Allen continues to hold his cards close to the chest ahead of Indiana’s opener against Ohio State.

The Indiana coach has already declined to name a starting QB ahead of playing the Buckeyes. That by itself isn’t overly rare.

Not naming a starting QB before the season happens all the time. However, Tom Allen didn’t stop there. You know what other position Indiana won’t be talking about ahead of Saturday?

The kicker. Yes, Tom Allen has decided he will not be revealing who will start at kicker for the Hoosiers.

Indiana coach Tom Allen roasted for concealing kicker decision.

The reactions to Allen’s decision to hide his kicker decision were exactly what you’d expect. People on X (how weird does that sound to hear?) dragged Allen and the Hoosiers.

The team is a +29.5 underdog against the Buckeyes. Hiding nukes might not be enough to shift the scales in this one.

Tom Allen can hide his QB, hide his kicker and hide any other position he wants. Unless he’s hiding some future NFL stars on the roster the world of college football doesn’t know about, it’s not going to make a bit of a difference.

Ohio State is expected to crush the Hoosiers to start the 2023 campaign, and anything less would be completely shocking.

Having said that, envisioning Ryan Day and the special teams staff having to pour over extra hours of tape preparing for *checks notes* kick offs and field goals is college football content gold.

Tom Allen won’t reveal Indiana’s starting kicker ahead of the team’s opener against Ohio State. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

College football coaches are simply cut from a different cloth. They’re weird people in the best of ways. Tom Allen hiding his kicker is just the latest example of that fact. Best of luck to him and his squad Saturday. Secret kicker or not, things are likely going to get very ugly.

