‘Indiana Jones’ Inside Look Released Amid Worries The Film Will Be Awful

Disney is doing everything to get people interested in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The fifth Indy film hits theaters across the country this Friday. It will be the final time Harrison Ford plays the iconic character.

There’s also a very high chance “Dial of Destiny” is the final “Indiana Jones” ever made. Would Disney really continue the saga without Harrison Ford? Seems unlikely.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premieres June 30 around the country. (Credit: Disney)

However, there are serious concerns the film will be hot garbage amid terrible reviews and limited box office expectations.

Well, with the movie hitting theaters in just a few days, a special inside look has dropped to hype up the film’s action sequences and stunts.

Honestly, the stunts and action do look absolutely awesome. Give it a watch below.

Will the new “Indiana Jones” movie be a complete dud?

I must admit I’m a huge fan of Indy’s saga. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is one of the first movies I ever remember watching. Been hooked ever since, and I even enjoyed the fourth film a lot more than most fans.

There’s no doubt I’ll have my butt in a movie theater seat at the first possible opportunity to catch “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Will “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” exceed expectations? (Credit: Disney)

However, it’s probably a smart idea at this point in time to be pretty cautious and limit expectations. The reviews have been brutally bad.

The film currently sports a 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 139 reviews from critics. That’s a SIGNIFICANT jump from sitting in the 50s, which is where it had been for weeks. However, it’s still not a good score.

This is Harrison Ford’s final time playing Indy. It will be crushing for fans if the legendary goes out with anything less than an outstanding film.

Unfortunately, it looks like that could definitely happen.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will be Harrison Ford’s final time as Indy. (Credit: Disney)

We’ll find out starting Friday whether or not all the bad press is justified or overblown. As a huge “Indiana Jones” fan, I’m definitely holding out hope it’s the latter.