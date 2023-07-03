New ‘Indiana Jones’ Has Disaster Box Office Opening

Videos by OutKick

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” bombed at the box office for its opening weekend.

The fifth and final Indy film with Harrison Ford premiered across the country Friday, and expectations were that it wouldn’t put up monster numbers at the box office. That was a huge concern for Disney because the film reportedly cost around $300 million before marketing.

Well, the bad projections turned out to be very accurate.

The film opened to just $60 million domestically and another $70 million internationally, according to IGN.

That’s not simply bad. It’s a nightmare scenario for Disney. Deadline reported Disney spent an additional $100 million post-production.

That means the company sunk $400 million into “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and it opened to just $60 million domestically and another $70 million internationally.

That’s a complete and total failure for Disney. There is no way the company will even come close to getting all its money back after this disaster of an opening.

The film was better than expected.

The good news for Disney is that fans like “Dial of Destiny” a lot more than the critics. The reviews from critics going into the fifth film were absolutely atrocious.

It was the worst-rated “Indiana Jones” film ever made. It was sitting in the 50% range on Rotten Tomatoes for a long time before eventually come into the 60s from critics.

Fans liked it a lot more. It currently has an 88% rating from viewers. Even I liked it more than I expected. I’m not sure it was necessary to make, but it wasn’t nearly as bad as critics made it out to be.

However, none of that will fix the atrocious box office numbers. The movie is a total dud and bomb at the box office. Disney now stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars. Just brutal numbers for one of the most famous film franchises ever made.