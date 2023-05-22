New ‘Indiana Jones’ Trailer Drops After Terrible Reviews Surface

Videos by OutKick

A new preview is out for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” after horrible reviews of the film hit the web.

The fifth Indy film will be the final time fans ever see Harrison Ford play the iconic archeologist, and there’s a very real chance it will be the final ride ever for the saga.

Expectations are high, and Ford was even emotional after receiving an ovation at Cannes that lasted several minutes.

However, it’s not all sunshine and roses ahead of the June 30th premiere. The first reviews for the fifth “Indiana Jones” film are out, and people aren’t impressed with the product.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” currently holds a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes after 31 reviews from critics. That’s absolutely terrible.

Well, Disney’s plan to stop the bleeding involved releasing a new preview, but I’m not sure it stopped any of the worrying.

The new “Indiana Jones” movie might be in trouble.

I hate to say it, but I’m quickly losing optimism that Ford’s final time at Indy is going to go well. The original preview for the movie wasn’t too bad.

That’s pretty much where hype for the movie peaked. Since then, it’s been all downhill. The reviews are hot garbage, the film is said to barely be better than “Crystal Skull” and this preview definitely didn’t do the movie any favors.

Is Disney really going to screw up “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”? It’s starting to look like a very real possibility.

Remember, Indiana Jones is supposed to be a rugged and edgy guy who pushes the limits and shows some serious grit.

The new trailer is childish and doesn’t give us the same vibes at all that fans came to love in the original three.

It looks like Disney put its thumb on the scale in a huge way to appeal to a very young audience.

Will “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” be a good movie? (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

We’ll find out June 30th whether or not it lives up to expectations. Right now, I’m very nervous fans will close the door on Ford’s tenure as Indy with a total dud of a film.