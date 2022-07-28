Indiana HS Swim Coach Arrested For Stalking OnlyFans Model Was Using Disturbing Tactics, Police Allege

In one of the biggest (alleged) scumbag stalking cases in social media history, Indiana police allege high school swim coach Matt Papachronis went as far as paying a kid $5 to deliver a note to an OnlyFans model he was tracking.

Papachronis, 45, who has been fired as the Hamilton Southeastern High School (Ind.) swim coach, allegedly traveled across state lines to Wisconsin where police say he took photos of the victim, who is not being identified, at a baseball game and photos of her outside her own apartment.

In court documents, the OnlyFans model says she first learned of the stalker on May 15 when she was at her boyfriend’s baseball game in Plover, Wisconsin. At that game, an 8-year-old boy gave the woman a handwritten note that also contained $200 cash, according to Fox59.

Police say the note and money were from Papachronis who had bribed the boy with $5 to deliver the note to the woman.

As if that was (allegedly) disgusting enough, the perp told the victim in the note that he hoped “his investment” of the $200 gave her the life she deserved.

“P.S., I’ll no longer pursue you here in person. You are safe and always were. I just had to see for myself,” the note read.

Once the police got involved, crazy details started to emerge as to how far the swim coach went to track the OnlyFans model. He began sending her messages noting how he saw her go to bed “last night” with a guy and “saw it all.”

“I literally watched you 2 do everything together the last 2+ days,” Papachronis wrote. “I was next to you when you took the picture at the game today.”

When Papachronis was asked via an OnlyFans messenger app from the victim’s account whether he was stalking her, he admitted it was true.

“I did yes for a day … I’m not proud of it … I’m embarrassed … but I got down to (the) truth. At least some of it,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, approximately two weeks after allegedly bribing the kid to hand the OnlyFans model his stalking note, WTHR in Indianapolis ran a story where Papachronis was teaching water survival skills to infants at his private home pool.

“The first lesson, there’s a lot of figuring out their environment,” Papachronis told a reporter. “They’re getting acclimated to me. They’re getting acclimated to the pool, to the whole environment, the sky around them.”