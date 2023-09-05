Indiana’s Tom Allen Absolutely Despises Friday Night Big Ten Games

Videos by OutKick

Indiana plays host to the Indiana State Sycamores on Friday night and Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen isn’t happy about it, not one bit.

While Saturday and an occasional Thursday used to be reserved for college football, those days are long gone. Nowadays, we get a handful of games on Friday, hell, the MAC even plays games on Tuesdays later in the season.

The 53-year-old Allen, who certainly checks the box as an ‘old school coach,’ doesn’t believe college football should be played on Fridays because Fridays are for high school football and high school football only.

“You know how I feel about Friday night games,” Allen told reporters on Monday. “That’s not a decision that we make. That comes straight from the Big Ten, so if anyone wants to complain about that, don’t talk to me. Friday night is for high school football, bottom line. ’ll say it ‘til I’m blue in the face, until somebody tells me to shut up. Then I’ll probably say it again. Friday night football is for high school football.”

Tom Allen on next week’s Friday night kickoff against Indiana State:



Unfortunately for Allen, the Big Ten is adding more teams to the conference starting next season which means fewer traditional television windows and more innovative ideas. As of right now, playing a game on Friday appears to be part of the strategy to stretch things out.

Indiana isn’t the only Big Ten team in action this Friday. Illinois travels to Kansas on Friday night as well. The following week will see Maryland play host to Virginia as the Friday night appetizers into the weekend continue.

While Allen has every right to strongly dislike that his team is having to play this Friday, he may appreciate the extra day off in the build-up to his team’s neutral site contest against the Louisville Cardinals on September 16.

