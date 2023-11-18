Indiana Cheerleader Aces Cocktail Sauce Eating Contest (Probably Needed Some Tums Afterward)

Videos by OutKick

An Indiana Hoosiers cheerleader absolutely obliterated the competition in a St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail eating contest during the team’s game against the Michigan State Spartans.

Hopefully, a nice bottle of Pepto or a handful of Tums was nearby.

The competition appeared to consist of some band members and a cheerleader and it saw them gobbling shrimp and sucking down as much St. Elmo cocktail sauce as they possibly could.

Shrimp cocktail might be one of the last foods I’d ever wanted to eat a lot of in a short period of time. Just something about cold crustacean and horseradish that just doesn’t sit right with me. It’s definitely more of a food you eat at a leisurely pace. Not something you throw down in a hurry.

But they didn’t ask me, so check out what this dude did:

Nothing like a St. Elmo Cocktail Sauce eating contest on a Saturday morning 🤣🤣@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/nKhBMgpKjG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Stellar. Just stellar.

You know he’s dominating when fellow competitors can’t help but take a look at the show he’s putting on.

I’m not sure how much cocktail sauce he put away, but I’m sure it was a long way off the world record set by competitive-eating GOAT Joey Chestnut. He once ate 18lbs, 9.6oz of St. Elmo shrimp cocktail in just 8 minutes.

It’s hard to even figure out how that’s physically possible, but the competitive eating world keeps some damn good records, so it must be accurate.

Maybe we will see this guy parlay his performance into some more competitive eating appearances because frankly, I liked what I saw. This kid has what they call “It” and by that I mean he can eat an assload of food quickly.

Unfortunately, that may have been the highlight of the Hoosiers’ day as they fell to the Spartans, 24-21.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle