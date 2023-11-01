Indiana Basketball Coaching Legend Bobby Knight Has Died

Videos by OutKick

(This story will be updated.)

Bobby Knight, one of the greatest and most controversial basketball coaches in history who took the Indiana Hoosiers to three national championships with the last perfect season in major college basketball at 32-0 in 1976, has died at age 83.

Knight had been in ill health for the last several years.

A masterful tactician of fundamentals and a harsh disciplinarian, Knight won national championships at Indiana in 1976, 1981 and 1987 and reached five Final Fours with the other two in 1973 and 1992.

Bobby Knight returned to Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, where he coached the basketball team from 1971-2000, on February 8, 2020, for the first time after being fired. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

He also had a legendary temper and dealt with anger management much of his life. That led to his firing from Indiana after the 1999-2000 season the following September. Knight went on to become the coach at Texas Tech from 2001-08 and reached the NCAA Tournament four times with a Sweet 16 finish. He took Indiana to 24 NCAA Tournaments and 11 Big Ten titles.

Bobby Knight Known For Winning And Temper At Indiana

Knight famously threw a chair across the court at the Hoosiers’ Assembly Hall during an Indiana-Purdue game on Feb. 23, 1985, when he didn’t like a call. He was ejected.

Indiana fans always waited for Bob Knight to lose his temper. It was as much a part of Hoosiers basketball under Knight as the wins.



On Feb. 23, 1985, it didn’t take long.



On the chair toss that became a defining moment of Knight’s storied career.https://t.co/PqAgecSEpq — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 1, 2023

Knight was not ejected after dismembering a phone at the scorers table with his fist when he didn’t like a call while playing LSU in an NCAA Tournament regional final in 1987. He was not ejected and advanced with his team to the Final Four in New Orleans and won his last national championship.

Born in Orville, Ohio, on Oct. 25, 1940, Knight loved Major League Baseball great Ted Williams, who was the last man to hit .400 when he batted .406 in 1941 and played until 1960. Knight is the last major basketball coach to finish a season undefeated when he led the 1976 Hoosiers to a 32-0 record with a victory over Michigan for the national championship. UCLA was the previous perfect team at 30-0 in the 1972-73 season.

Knight played forward at Ohio State from 1959-62 and was part of the Buckeyes’ 1960 national championships. After one year as an assistant coach at Cuyahoga Falls High in Ohio, Knight served as an assistant at Army from 1963-65 before becoming head coach. He stayed through the 1970-71 season before taking over at Indiana.

Knight finished with a 902-371 record (.709) as a head coach. He ranks No. 14 all time among college basketball coaches in wins. Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is No. 1 with 1,202 wins, played point guard for Knight at Army and coached under him at Indiana.

In 1991, Knight was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, and went into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City in 2006.

In typical angry fashion, Knight left plans for his burial during Senior Day ceremonies at Assembly Hall in 1994, but he was probably half kidding:

“When my time on earth is gone and my activities here are passed, I want them bury me upside down, and my critics can kiss my ass.”