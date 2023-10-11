Young Israeli Woman Credited With Organizing Armed Resistance, Killing Dozens Of Hamas Terrorists During Attack

Videos by OutKick

Inbar Lieberman is being hailed a hero after she reportedly quickly organized an armed resistance during the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel.

Hamas terrorists flooded into Israel and massacred more than 1,200 Israelis who were just going about their lives. The videos and photos are nothing short of horrifying. Terrorists roamed the streets killing people on sight, murdering children and kidnapping hostages to bring back to Gaza.

It was one of the darkest days in a very long time for people who support freedom, and a massive war is now underway.

Inbar Lieberman’s quick thinking over the weekend saved countless lives, according to reports.

Israel is at war after Hamas launched a massive terrorist attack that killed more than 1,200 people. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli woman Inbar Lieberman credited with taking Hamas terrorists.

Lieberman, who is just 25, is the the security coordinator of Kibbutz Nir Am, and after hearing explosions in the area, quickly opened the armory she had access to and handed out weapons to a 12-person security team, according to Walla News (via the New York Post and the Daily Mail)

She quickly had her small team take up “strategic positions across the settlement and set up ambushes that caught the gunmen off guard and turned the tables on them during their mission to inflict mass casualties,” according to the New York Post.

An Israeli woman is credited with taking out several Hamas terrorists. Inbar Lieberman (not pictured) and a small security team reportedly killed 25 Hamas terrorists. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

The small team smoked 25 Hamas terrorists, and Lieberman is credited with five kills of her own. The quick reaction and deadly precision held off Hamas terrorists from Nir Am.

Ilit Paz, cultural coordinator at Nir Am, described Inbar’s actions during the chaotic situation:

It was amazing. My husband was part of the standby unit that worked to prevent more casualties. They heard the shots and made contact on their own with other members of the standby unit and with Inbal — and they understood that they were told to be on standby. But Inbal made a decision not to wait and be jumped operationally. In fact, the fact that they did it early prevented dozens of casualties.

It’s in the world’s darkest moments people’s bravest actions shine through. Hamas thought it could stroll into Nir Am and murder everyone on sight. Inbar Lieberman and her small team had very different plans, and reportedly killed 25 terrorists before it was all said and done. It’s right out of “Red Dawn.” Bullets fly both ways, and that’s bad news for evil terrorists. Major shoutout to Inbar Lieberman and everyone else who joined her in the fight. It’s stories like this one that remind us there are a lot of heroes out there. You just don’t know it until the time comes.