Surprise! First In-Stadium Betting Numbers Show NFL Fans Are Very Active

Sports betting has become increasingly important to the success of sporting leagues, especially the NFL.

Betting has become an integral part of the game day experience, whether its on plays, players, or the outcomes of games themselves.

Now, new numbers put some context to how popular betting on NFL games is while at the games themselves.

And unsurprisingly, it’s extremely popular there too.

A chart showing sports betting traffic in the immediate vicinity of the stadium provides some insights into where fans are most interested in putting down some money:

In-stadium sports betting numbers during NFL home openers in 2022, via @kendallbaker/@JeffreyTracy: pic.twitter.com/sI1qTmAtvl — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) September 22, 2022

What immediately jumps out is that fans at the Meadowlands in New Jersey appear to be the most interested in gambling on games while at the stadium.

Jets, Giants Fans Near Top Of In-Game Betting Charts

Both the Baltimore Ravens–New York Jets game in Week 1 and the Panthers-Giants game in Week 2 were among the top-3 most popular betting spots.

Well over 10% of users at both games were apparently so uninterested in watching their home teams play that they took to the internet to distract themselves.

A number of other games also had around 10% of attendees potentially engaged in sports betting while at the stadium, from those in Phoenix to Nashville to Detroit.

In total, hundreds of thousands of fans are betting while at NFL games. And those numbers will likely only increase as more states legalize gambling.

The symbiotic relationship between the NFL and the gambling world continues to grow, with the New York teams leading the way.