In-N-Out Burger Bans Employees From Wearing Masks, Puts End To Safety Theater Of Covid-19 Pandemic

In-N-Out Burger has bolstered its pro-science credentials by banning employees from wearing masks in certain states.

The legendary fast food chain issued a memo explaining the shift in policy to encourage better, more friendly customer service.

As a result, In-N-Out employees in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah will now need to provide a doctor’s note in order to receive approval to wear a mask at work.

This policy follows the actual evidence on masks, which has repeatedly shown that they’re completely ineffective at providing protection for the wearer or others nearby.

Pretending otherwise is actively harmful by encouraging anti-social behavior and limiting normal human interaction.

And In-N-Out isn’t having any of it.

A worker wearing a mask gestures to a customer waiting in a drive-thru line at an In-N-Out Burgers restaurant in Vallejo, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ban On Masks Not In-N-Out’s First Pro-Science Decision

The California-based fast food giant has repeatedly stood up for sanity and science since the start of the pandemic.

When San Francisco demanded that outposts discriminate against customers based on vaccination status, In-N-Out refused to comply.

In response, San Francisco closed down stores, despite the lack of evidence behind their indefensible vaccine mandate.

This new policy also contradicts California’s absurdist policies.

Thanks to unquestioning belief in expert-driven misinformation, California and Oregon have prevented employers from banning masks.

Thus, the new rule applies only to the other five states that haven’t been completely captured by manufactured consensus.

Masks create a sense of fear, inhibit facial cues and communication, and accomplish nothing of value with regards to safety.

Prohibiting employees from wearing them is a template for other corporations to follow, putting a permanent end to the safety theater of the COVID-19 pandemic.