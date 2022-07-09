In a Shocking Twist, Angel Hernandez Blew Yet Another Easy Call

It seems like nearly every week, Angel Hernandez makes news for his poor performance.

Just a few weeks ago, Hernandez called a Tampa Bay Rays runner safe on a throw that beat him by a full step.

Earlier in 2022, he spent most of a Phillies-Brewers game calling strikes on pitches well out of the zone, leading to Kyle Scwharber finally losing his composure:

During Friday’s Minnesota Twins-Texas Rangers game in Dallas, Hernandez did it again.

Umpire mistakes can often even out over the course of the game, come on a reviewable play or happen in a situation where the outcome is mostly decided.

That was not the case here.

With the Twins trailing by a single run in the top of the 9th inning, outfield Byron Buxton hit a hard ground ball towards third to lead off the inning.

The ball clearly bounced over the bag and hit the chalk before being touched by Rangers third baseman Josh Smith.

Hernandez in his infinite wisdom, called it a foul ball:

Angel Hernandez calls a ball foul that clearly bounced on the chalk on replay pic.twitter.com/5nJW1XE87A — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 9, 2022

He somehow found a way to miss the call twice. Since the ball bounced in the infield before going over the third base bag, it should have been fair, according to the rule book:

“Batted balls that first contact the field between home plate and first or third base are considered fair if they subsequently bounce over or directly contact either base, or otherwise pass either base while in fair territory.”

So according to league rules, the ball was fair even before it bounced on the chalk. It was quite literally fair twice. And Hernandez ignored both options.

Even better, the play was not reviewable, meaning the Twins had no way to reverse the mistake.

Buxton is one of the league’s fastest runners and Smith had the ball bounce off his glove, meaning the tying run could possibly have reached second base with no outs, had Hernandez not incorrectly interfered.

Getting the lead runner into scoring position in the 9th inning could have changed the game for the Twins, but instead Buxton wound up striking out and the game ended in a Rangers 6-5 victory.

Maybe examining the replay of yet another blown call will finally get Hernandez to reach the conclusion that his reviews are bad not because of racism, but because he’s not a good umpire.