Tomi Lahren Talks Importance of Mental Health for Athletes with Drew Robinson

Professional athletes often struggle in silence instead of seeking mental health help.

Drew Robinson was that athlete, and now he is using his tragic story as a wake-up call to all who are too proud to seek help.

THE MOMENT DREW ROBINSON CHOSE LIFE: TOMI LAHREN

Robinson talked more with Tomi Lahren — watch below:

