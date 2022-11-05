There was no point in continuing IMG Academy’s football game past halftime on Friday night. It was over before it even began and the game was called just short of 100-0.

IMG, located in Bradenton, Florida, is the world’s most prestigious sports, performance and educational institution. Established in 1978, it is a preparatory boarding school that puts a heavy emphasis on athletics. Many of the nation’s top high school athletes go to IMG to seek the best training in football, basketball, tennis and soccer, among other sports.

As a result, the IMG varsity football team is consistently one of the Top 25 programs in the nation and sends countless players to play on the Division-I, FBS level of college football.

This year, at 7-1, the team’s only loss came in Week 1 to Miami Central High School. Central is extremely talented and has produced a lot of NFL talent including Teddy Bridgewater, Dalvin Cook, Amari Cooper, Lavonte David and Devonta Freeman. IMG lost by just six points.

On Friday, it was the polar opposite. Not only did IMG beat West Toronto Prep, a Canadian school, it did so by an absurd margin of 96-

IMG’s onslaught began early and never stopped.

IMG got on the board first and then immediately followed things up with a safety.

Canes commit Jayden Wayne (@JaydenWayne8) gets the safety early for IMG 🟢🟠🙌 pic.twitter.com/ymshtbhniX — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) November 4, 2022

Later in the first quarter an errant snap extended IMG’s lead to 22.

QB didn't want any of that 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yT8oywNbwj — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) November 4, 2022

Not long thereafter, another mishap led to six.

This is West Toronto Team has got PROBLEMS 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z7ALd924xd — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) November 4, 2022

And then it happened again.

Is this some kind of joke? Like a Bishop Sycamore??? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Fe75g6eay6 — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) November 4, 2022

West Toronto could not get anything going. The offense didn’t even pass midfield.

Damn yo this is sad 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9493IOQucK — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) November 4, 2022

If a 43-0 lead wasn’t enough, IMG scored its 50th point with 53 seconds left in the first quarter.

IMG has just put up 50 points in the 1st Quarter!!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/m225v2s2EO — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) November 4, 2022

Its defense came back out onto the field and forced a turnover, which allowed the offense to score again before the first quarter even came to a close.

IMG dropped 57 points in the 1st Quarter WTF 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OJr3ikI7PS — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) November 4, 2022

IMG could not match its first-quarter performance in the second quarter. It scored only 46 points.

After two quarters of play, the score was 96-0. West Toronto never stood a chance and both coaches agreed to call it a night.

Here is every scoring play from IMG Academy’s 96-0 win over West Toronto Prep (game called at halftime) pic.twitter.com/o13GdASGjk — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 5, 2022

Seems like the right decision. Sheesh.