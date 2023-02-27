I’m A 47-Year-Old Princess Diana Lookalike & Men Pay Me Big Money, OnlyFans Model Claims

Videos by OutKick

A 47-year-old OnlyFans content creator named Lauren Spencer says she’s destroying the competition on the adult subscription-based platform and it’s due to her resemblance to the late Princess Diana.

Like we’ve always said within the OutKick Content Department, sometimes you just need to be in the right place at the right time to strike it rich. Spencer is a great example of this.

She spent 10 years owning a cleaning company with her husband when COVID came to town and wrecked their business. Left with few options in the UK with lockdown enforcements making working impossible, Spencer turned to OnlyFans.

“We went from having a normal income to nothing overnight,” she told Business Insider of her predicament when the cleaning business plummeted.

Lauren Spencer, 47, claims her OnlyFans business is booming because people think she looks like Princess Diana / Twitter/Getty Images

One thing led to another and Lauren was hustling on OF where she was doing some webcam modeling work and wouldn’t you know it she struck gold. In no time, subscribers were saying she’s a Princess Diana lookalike and business took off.

“I often get comments from fans saying, ‘You remind me of her.’ Every time I’m told that, I’m flattered,” Spencer, who’s looking amazing for 47, added.

You’re damn right you’re flattered. That woman was an icon and now Lauren is driving British plumbers and electricians crazy with her resemblance to a woman they adored.

Lauren turned that adoration into a $16,000 a month OF business ($9.99/mo.) where her bio reads, “Apparently sex sells, so hopefully you’ll subscribe before I’m too old for anyone to be interested anymore!”

Hahahahahaha!

Princess Diana would be 61 if she were still alive today; Lauren Spencer says she’s 47 / Getty Images/Twitter

Lauren is such a charmer that she was even nice enough to break down the earnings math for her OF account where she says $15,350 of her monthly earnings come from subscriptions and there’s another $725 in tips. But this isn’t a job where she can just sit around. She spends 60 hours a week at this gig and it translates to about nine hours of work per day to keep the subscribers satisfied.

Take it from Lauren, ladies, you need to hump it to be an OF top earner. This woman is working LONGER hours than she was at the cleaning job, but there are benefits.

“This is far more fun, it’s not physically taxing on my body and there’s no limit to how much I can earn,” Spencer concluded.

Lauren Spencer at the bookstore looking to buy Prince Harry’s new book. / Instagram

Ladies, the key to success on OF is to have a hook. Over the years, we’ve seen tens of thousands of OF creators come along and the ones to hit it big are always the former race car drivers, the former WWE wrestlers, the former cops, the former teachers, the former lawyers, the suburban Mormon housewives.

Find your niche. Build your social media empire. Create a hook. Create content. Collect money.

Take it from Lauren. Become your own boss even if it means you look like a famous dead princess. Go with it.