Illness Forces Mike Krzyzewski To Depart Duke Win At Halftime

Legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski left Duke’s 76-74 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday at halftime and never returned, saying he didn’t feel well.

Beyond that, as of early Wednesday morning, there have been no updates.

The university merely said an illness caused Krzyzewski to depart the game early. Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. said Krzyzewski told his team that he had experienced some dizziness before departing.

Duke actually held a 42-23 lead at one point in this game, but had to hang on for dear life after Krzyzewski departed. Once Krzyzewski left, Jon Scheyer took over. The former Duke guard will take over as the retiring Krzyzewski’s successor, beginning next season.

“Clearly Coach wasn’t himself, wasn’t right,” Scheyer told reporters. “I told the team he needs to focus on taking care of himself, and they needed to step up and take care of the second half and do what we need to do. It became all about our game plan. Our guys were focused on getting the win for Coach and for our team.”

Duke next plays Saturday vs. Florida State, which like Wake, is an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

“He needs some rest,” Scheyer said. “But he’s in a much better place, especially since we got that win.”

Krzyzewski, 75, has been head coach at Duke since 1980. He spent five years as the head coach at Army before that. The Blue Devils are first in the ACC at 22-3 overall and 12-3 in conference play.