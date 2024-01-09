Illinois Basketball’s Terrence Shannon Files Restraining Order Against Team In Hopes Of Returning Amid Rape Charge

Videos by OutKick

Terrence Shannon Jr. has filed a temporary restraining order against Illinois in what is a unique course of action in hopes of rejoining the Fighting Illini basketball team after being indefinitely suspended in December.

Shannon was arrested and charged with rape last month while facing allegations stemming from an incident in Lawrence, Kansas that allegedly took place in September 2023. He turned himself in to authorities in Lawrence after a warrant was issued for his arrest before posting his $50,000 bail.

Following Shannon’s arrest, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman explained that the program was first alerted of the incident involving the star player in late September but did not receive ample details on the case until the week of his arrest. Upon news of a rape charge, the program suspended Shannon immediately and indefinitely.

Terrence Shannon Jr. has filed a restraining order against Illinois in hopes of returning to the team while facing rape charges. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Shannon’s lawsuit, filed by his lawyer Mark Sutter and his legal team in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court in Champaign, Illinois lists the university’s board of trustees and school president Timothy Killeen as defendants. The temporary restraining order demands Illinois “immediately reinstate” Shannon.

The temporary restraining order, which was obtained by ESPN, claims Shannon was not granted due process before he was removed from the team. Shannon is set to be arraigned on January 18, but with the trial for the case not set to begin until June following the conclusion of the current college basketball season, Shannon is looking to return to the hardwood.

“Illinois has promised [Shannon] that it would adhere to this presumption, but in practice Illinois has not applied it by suspending [him] and ruining his career as if he were already convicted. [Shannon] maintains his innocence, for the record. Sexual assault is a horrific crime, and [Shannon] is appalled that his name is mentioned in the same sentence with such a crime, and he in no way seeks to minimize that it is a real problem,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states that Shannon drove to Kansas for Illinois’ football game in Lawrence with teammate Justin Harmon and grad assistant DyShawn Hobson. The alleged rape happened at a local bar in town, where a woman said Shannon touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.

Shannon’s lawsuit states that he has been told by university officials the school will not reconsider his suspension until his legal case is resolved, forcing him to miss the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.

The senior from Chicago appeared in 11 games for Illinois this season before being arrested and suspended. He was averaging over 21 points and four rebounds on the year.