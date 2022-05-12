Congresswoman: Illegal Migrants Receiving ‘Pallets’ of Scarce Baby Formula

There’s a shortage of baby formula at local stores across the country, yet a GOP representative says the Biden administration is sending pallets of formula to holding facilities at the border for illegal migrants.

“They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border,” Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said in a video posted on Facebook Wednesday. “Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula.”

Cammack adds that an agent at the border sent her a photo of available formula, which she posted in a side-by-side comparison with a local store:

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

Inexcusable.

“He has been a border patrol agent for 30 years and he has never seen anything quite like this. He is a grandfather and he is saying that his own children can’t get baby formula,” Cammack continues.

The Ursula processing facility in Texas currently houses thousands of migrants.

Supply chain disruptions worsened recently when formula manufacturer Abbott called for a large safety recall. Datasembly analysis reports that the out-of-stock percentage for formula is at 43%, up from 30% in April.

The White House says that reducing the formula shortage is a “top priority” for President Biden.

