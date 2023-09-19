I’ll Give Billionaire LeBron Credit, He Has A Nice TV Setup At His House

Videos by OutKick

I knew you guys were clicking on this one because nothing says modern-day a d–k measuring contest quite like analyzing another man’s TV setup.

It’s no longer what he has under the hood. It’s about what’s hanging on his wall.

Ladies, this is just how we’re programmed right now. You and the government have sucked the life out of us in pretty much every other d–k measuring competition, so we’ve resorted to comparing TV-viewing headquarters.

And it turns out…wait for it…billionaire LeBron James is one of the rare athletes who actually has a sweet TV setup. I know, I know, I know, I wanted to bash the guy so much and call him LeDouche and write about how he’s a loser, but this time I actually have to commend the guy for spending the money to do things right.

Take a look.

LeBron James’ NFL Sunday setup is crazy 🤣🔥



(via mrs_savannahrj/ IG) pic.twitter.com/Uk6T35Df73 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 18, 2023

Nice, right?

That’s not always the case with these guys with huge piles of f-you money at their disposal. As a Big J Internet Journalist who has written thousands of posts on athlete real estate listings, I can say without a shadow of a doubt that LeBron’s setup is the exception, not the norm in the athlete real estate world.

Typically, these guys with nine figures will have the local audio/visual store hang one massive TV on the wall and call it a day. Or the TV room will be off the kitchen where the athlete is going to have to put up with noise. Odell Beckham Jr. had a decent five-TV setup at his suburban Cleveland house, but it was on the main level where it’s way too bright and he’s going to get kitchen noise. In the basement, he had a discombobulated TV setup and a theater where nobody wants to watch games unless it’s the Super Bowl.

Carson Wentz had a huge pile of money to play with when he built his suburban Philly house and yet all that money couldn’t buy him style. The guy put in a single TV over a fireplace and a single TV over the bar. How in theee hell do you watch March Madness with this setup. It was terrible.

In 2021, former NFL quarterback Matt Schaub was selling one of the craziest mansions I’ve ever seen out of the athlete real estate market and he had a basement bar area that had one huge TV and a weird couch setup with an “Embrace the journey” sign your wife would buy from At Home hanging over the TV.

Schaub’s wife clearly decorated the place.

That’s why what we’re seeing out of Bron Bron should be commended. Again, he’s a fake douche race hustler and all that, but I have to give entertainment center TV setups credit when credit is due.

Two things immediately stand out to my basement/man cave eye:

It appears those ceilings are fairly low; Are those even 10-footers? We’re talking a high-level of coziness even for a guy who’s what, 6’8? That’s smart. It gives the feel like you’re embedded at some Akron neighborhood bar minus the shootouts after the Browns lose. The electric fireplace! Guys, I’m telling you right now, there’s nothing more important in the man cave game right now than an electric fireplace. One minute your wife can be completely annoyed that you’re watching six football games at once, the next minute she’s transported to the Rocky Mountains with the push of a button on your electric fireplace remote. She won’t even notice the games. Her eyes will focus on those fake LED flames and it has healing powers. Trust me. Again, LeBron is a Grade A dummy, but in this case I have to give him credit for the design elements in play here.

Now we just need LeBron to stop acting like he’s all intellectual about big brain topics and instead give tutorials to other grown men on the art of the man cave.