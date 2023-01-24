Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is looking down the barrel of an attempted cheating allegation.
Following a recent monster 44-point performance against the Rockets, Edwards claimed he had to ball out because his girlfriend’s birthday was nearing.
Seems innocent and simple enough, right? Who wouldn’t want to put on a show for their girlfriend?
Well, that’s when things took a very unexpected turn. Instagram model Sophia Eze Nwanyi Ifeoma (aka, the Houston Hottie and Sophia Da Stallion) tweeted in response that he was “begging” to “fly” her “out.”
Anthony Edwards doesn’t want any part of this.
This is the last thing any person in the world wants to deal with. He hung 44 points on the Rockets, and instead of celebrating in peace, he’s now being accused of attempting to pull off a little cheating by flying out Sophia.
Not only did she claim he attempted to bring her out, but then later doubled down. She tweeted the pair “never f*cked” but that it might be better to be the side chick than “the main b*tch constantly getting cheated on.”
Yeah, go ahead and wrap your head around that one.
Who is this woman?
Sophia describes herself as a 6’4″ “semi-ProHooper” and a biology graduate. However, a quick Google search doesn’t turn up anything for a Sophia Eze Nwanyi Ifeoma playing basketball.
Yet, there are plenty of photos of her getting after it. That would seem to indicate she might be using a stage name on social media.
She’s also photographed wearing a Vegas Empress jersey. Shockingly, there’s no roster to be found. That means Sophia is a bit of a mystery woman. Right now, it’s unclear whether or not that’s a good thing for Anthony Edwards.
Keep your heads on a swivel, folks. You never know when someone on the internet might come calling in the worst of ways.