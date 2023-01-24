Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is looking down the barrel of an attempted cheating allegation.

Following a recent monster 44-point performance against the Rockets, Edwards claimed he had to ball out because his girlfriend’s birthday was nearing.

Seems innocent and simple enough, right? Who wouldn’t want to put on a show for their girlfriend?

"My girlfriend's birthday is in two days and she is going out of the country, so I had to put on a show for her."



Anthony Edwards spoke to @KatieStorm about his MONSTER dunks and 44-point performance in the win over the Rockets.#RaisedByWolves | #Timberwolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/gVVD5f32kH — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) January 22, 2023

Well, that’s when things took a very unexpected turn. Instagram model Sophia Eze Nwanyi Ifeoma (aka, the Houston Hottie and Sophia Da Stallion) tweeted in response that he was “begging” to “fly” her “out.”

But was begging to fly me out…. https://t.co/dJKGyXm7Kq — 🇳🇬 Eze Nwanyi Ifeoma ✨ (@NigerianAmazon) January 23, 2023

Anthony Edwards doesn’t want any part of this.

This is the last thing any person in the world wants to deal with. He hung 44 points on the Rockets, and instead of celebrating in peace, he’s now being accused of attempting to pull off a little cheating by flying out Sophia.

Anthony Edwards accused of attempting to cheat. (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)

Not only did she claim he attempted to bring her out, but then later doubled down. She tweeted the pair “never f*cked” but that it might be better to be the side chick than “the main b*tch constantly getting cheated on.”

Yeah, go ahead and wrap your head around that one.

Hmm you know how stupid y’all sound?side chick how ? We never fucked… n hmm would i rather be the main bitch constantly gettin cheated on or a “side bitch gettin bread from him”? Such a tough decision 😒 https://t.co/2wIEP2QhM0 — 🇳🇬 Eze Nwanyi Ifeoma ✨ (@NigerianAmazon) January 24, 2023

Who is this woman?

Sophia describes herself as a 6’4″ “semi-ProHooper” and a biology graduate. However, a quick Google search doesn’t turn up anything for a Sophia Eze Nwanyi Ifeoma playing basketball.

Yet, there are plenty of photos of her getting after it. That would seem to indicate she might be using a stage name on social media.

She’s also photographed wearing a Vegas Empress jersey. Shockingly, there’s no roster to be found. That means Sophia is a bit of a mystery woman. Right now, it’s unclear whether or not that’s a good thing for Anthony Edwards.

Keep your heads on a swivel, folks. You never know when someone on the internet might come calling in the worst of ways.